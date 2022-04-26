 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: How high will Jermaine Johnson go?

FSU goes to the SEC to hire its new soccer coach

By LastNoleofKrypton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Florida State at Boston College Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

Two days until the NFL Draft and I’ve seen Jermaine Johnson mocked as high as No. 3 and as low as No. 22; where will he go?

Mike Norvell is confident that success is coming. (VIP)

“Sometimes you need to go through what you can prove you can get through,” Norvell says.

Despite the setbacks, Norvell has reasons for his optimism. The Seminoles have been one of the youngest teams in the nation over his two years. The coaches have found success in the transfer portal. In February, ESPN calculated that FSU has the 11th-most returning production in the country in 2022, including the second-most on defense. Norvell says he’s building a foundation to sustain success.

“He’s putting in the right core values into the program that will lead to long-term success,” athletic director Michael Alford says. “He’s building something for the long term. He’s doing it the right way.”

So far only 54% of players that have entered the portal have enrolled at a new school.

Speaking of the portal Quashon Fuller officially entered the portal yesterday and thanked FSU for everything.

Other Sports:

Brian Pensky is FSU’s new soccer coach.

Big week ahead for FSU Softball:

Recruiting:

Per Noles247 four-star OT target Lucas Simmons will officially visit FSU on June 24th.

FSU dropped in on Niceville yesterday:

Randy Shannon was on the road yesterday:

Alumni:

If the Mock Drafts are right this Thursday Jermaine Johnson will become FSU’s 46th 1st-round pick in the NFL Draft:

