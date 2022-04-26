Football:

Two days until the NFL Draft and I’ve seen Jermaine Johnson mocked as high as No. 3 and as low as No. 22; where will he go?

Mike Norvell is confident that success is coming. (VIP)

“Sometimes you need to go through what you can prove you can get through,” Norvell says. Despite the setbacks, Norvell has reasons for his optimism. The Seminoles have been one of the youngest teams in the nation over his two years. The coaches have found success in the transfer portal. In February, ESPN calculated that FSU has the 11th-most returning production in the country in 2022, including the second-most on defense. Norvell says he’s building a foundation to sustain success. “He’s putting in the right core values into the program that will lead to long-term success,” athletic director Michael Alford says. “He’s building something for the long term. He’s doing it the right way.”

So far only 54% of players that have entered the portal have enrolled at a new school.

Speaking of the portal Quashon Fuller officially entered the portal yesterday and thanked FSU for everything.

Other Sports:

Brian Pensky is FSU’s new soccer coach.

Big week ahead for FSU Softball:

Seminole Fans! Here’s a heads up for THIS WEEK IN SEMINOLE SOFTBALL!



We are home once again! Join us as we host Oklahoma State this weekend.



Our 2022 Paint it Pink jersey auction is LIVE! Proceeds will go to @TMHFORLIFE.



:https://t.co/HD3hAuYQRG#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/DSynYbwzgH — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 25, 2022

Recruiting:

Per Noles247 four-star OT target Lucas Simmons will officially visit FSU on June 24th.

FSU dropped in on Niceville yesterday:

Shout out to @Coach_MWoodson and @FSUFootball for visiting Niceville Football today! — Niceville Football (@Niceville_FB) April 25, 2022

Randy Shannon was on the road yesterday:

Alumni:

If the Mock Drafts are right this Thursday Jermaine Johnson will become FSU’s 46th 1st-round pick in the NFL Draft: