The 2022 NFL Draft is set to kick off this week, beginning on Thursday with the first round.

One Florida State Seminoles player — defensive end Jermaine Johnson — is sure to hear his name called in the first, but several other Seminoles, including running back Jashaun Corbin and defensive lineman Keir Thomas, have hopes of making it on a roster by Sunday.

Below is a schedule of the draft, along with channels and betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NFL Draft Schedule

Round 1

Thurs, April 28: 8-11:30 p.m. ET

Rounds 2 and 3

Fri, April 29: 7-11:30 p.m.

Rounds 4–7

Sat, April 30: 12-7 p.m.

Watch

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

ESPN Radio

First-round draft order

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6 Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10. New York Jets (from Seattle)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Philadelphia (from New Orleans)

19. New Orleans (from Philadelphia)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit (from Los Angeles Rams)

Current NFL Draft betting lines, per DraftKings Sportsbook:

No. 1 Overall Pick

Travon Walker: -190

Aidan Hutchingson: +225

Ikem Ekwonu: +450

Evan Neal: +2500

First QB Selected

Malik Willis: -190

Kenny Pickett: +170

Desmond Ridder: +1000

First WR Selected

Garrett Wilson: +120

Jameson Williams: +175

Drake London: +200

Chris Olave: +1800

Where will Jermaine Johnson go?

No. 1 overall: +1000

No. 4 overall: +300

No. 6 overall: +1500

No. 7 overall: +500

No. 8 overall: +650

Over/under: 9.5

Top 5: +330

Top 10: -225

Top 32: -10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.