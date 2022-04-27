The 2022 NFL Draft is set to kick off this week, beginning on Thursday with the first round.
One Florida State Seminoles player — defensive end Jermaine Johnson — is sure to hear his name called in the first, but several other Seminoles, including running back Jashaun Corbin and defensive lineman Keir Thomas, have hopes of making it on a roster by Sunday.
Below is a schedule of the draft, along with channels and betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings.
NFL Draft Schedule
Round 1
Thurs, April 28: 8-11:30 p.m. ET
Rounds 2 and 3
Fri, April 29: 7-11:30 p.m.
Rounds 4–7
Sat, April 30: 12-7 p.m.
Watch
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Stream
Listen
ESPN Radio
First-round draft order
7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
10. New York Jets (from Seattle)
13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia)
18. Philadelphia (from New Orleans)
19. New Orleans (from Philadelphia)
22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Buffalo Bills
26. Tennessee Titans
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
32. Detroit (from Los Angeles Rams)
Current NFL Draft betting lines, per DraftKings Sportsbook:
No. 1 Overall Pick
Travon Walker: -190
Aidan Hutchingson: +225
Ikem Ekwonu: +450
Evan Neal: +2500
First QB Selected
Malik Willis: -190
Kenny Pickett: +170
Desmond Ridder: +1000
First WR Selected
Garrett Wilson: +120
Jameson Williams: +175
Drake London: +200
Chris Olave: +1800
Where will Jermaine Johnson go?
No. 1 overall: +1000
No. 4 overall: +300
No. 6 overall: +1500
No. 7 overall: +500
No. 8 overall: +650
Over/under: 9.5
Top 5: +330
Top 10: -225
Top 32: -10000
