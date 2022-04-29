Football:

He had to wait longer than expected but Jermaine Johnson is a New York Jet:

NFL All-Pro Chandler Jones was among many that was surprised by JJ’s slide.

If any other FSU players are picked it will likely be close to the end of the day on Saturday. Best candidates are Jashaun Corbin and Keir Thomas.

Mike Norvell was on the Paul Finebaum show.

Recruiting:

FSU is in Jordan Church’s Top 5:

2023 LB Kamren Robinson has been offered by Florida State:

Other Sports:

Once again Softball won in dramatic fashion over a top ten opponent.

Welcome to The Show Tyler Holton:

Alumni:

That’s now 46 first round picks for Florida State:

Jermaine Johnson is FSU's 46th 1st-Round #NFLDraft pick and the 13th Seminole defensive lineman selected in the 1st Round



: https://t.co/BP5qt9qCX2#NoleFamily | #NFLNoles — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 29, 2022

Jameis Winston has a new toy to play with: