Florida State football, recruiting news: What question can Jared Verse & Mycah Pittman answer?

FSU Baseball plummets in the polls

By LastNoleofKrypton
Tommy Mire-Tomahawknation

Football:

Not every question can be answered during spring practice but it’s our job to figure out which ones will get answered this Saturday.

RisingSpear.com The non-university affiliated NIL initiative is live and it has its ambassador:

Addition by subtraction?

Speaking of the portal happy birthday to one of the newest Seminoles:

Recruiting:

Four-star QB commitment Chris Parson will be back in town this weekend:

In case you missed it 2023 WR Darren ‘Goldie’ Lawrence committed to FSU.

Other Sports:

After five straight losses FSU Baseball saw its ranking plummet in the polls:

Big week ahead for Softball:

Alumni:

More ammo for Scottie Barnes’ Rookie of The Year case:

Big week for Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger ahead:

Our thoughts are with the loved ones of former FSU DT Keith Bryant whom has sadly away at the young age of 27:

