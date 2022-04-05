Football:

Not every question can be answered during spring practice but it’s our job to figure out which ones will get answered this Saturday.

RisingSpear.com The non-university affiliated NIL initiative is live and it has its ambassador:

What’s up Nole nation, I am proud to announce I will be an ambassador for @RisingSpearNIL. Go to https://t.co/471PD4h7Xs and donate! We appreciate you all. pic.twitter.com/qgGuRExugG — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) April 4, 2022

Addition by subtraction?

Florida State has had 18 scholarship players enter the portal since 8/1, only two have found a new home at P5 schools:



QB Chubba Purdy - Nebraska

K Parker Grothaus - West Virginia @mfarrellsports — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) April 4, 2022

Speaking of the portal happy birthday to one of the newest Seminoles:

Recruiting:

Four-star QB commitment Chris Parson will be back in town this weekend:

Back in Tallahassee this weekend for the Spring Game — (@C_Parson2) April 4, 2022

In case you missed it 2023 WR Darren ‘Goldie’ Lawrence committed to FSU.

Other Sports:

After five straight losses FSU Baseball saw its ranking plummet in the polls:

#FSU baseball in the rankings:



Baseball America: #13

Perfect Game: #16

D1Baseball: #20 — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) April 4, 2022

Big week ahead for Softball:

Seminole Fans! Here’s a heads up for THIS WEEK IN SEMINOLE SOFTBALL!



We have a mid-week match up at Florida, but we are BACK HOME this weekend for our Virginia Tech series! Join us for Players Weekend!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Af5uh4ef7O — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 4, 2022

Alumni:

More ammo for Scottie Barnes’ Rookie of The Year case:

Scottie Barnes is the first rookie to reach 1,000+ points and 500+ rebounds this season.#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/uEoE1TVTUS — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 4, 2022

Once a Seminole, now a Spur @Yvngdevo’s been a problem since his @FSUHoops days! pic.twitter.com/BNYxiLaFTe — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 3, 2022

Big week for Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger ahead:

Our thoughts are with the loved ones of former FSU DT Keith Bryant whom has sadly away at the young age of 27: