Football:
Not every question can be answered during spring practice but it’s our job to figure out which ones will get answered this Saturday.
RisingSpear.com The non-university affiliated NIL initiative is live and it has its ambassador:
What’s up Nole nation, I am proud to announce I will be an ambassador for @RisingSpearNIL. Go to https://t.co/471PD4h7Xs and donate! We appreciate you all. pic.twitter.com/qgGuRExugG— Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) April 4, 2022
Addition by subtraction?
Florida State has had 18 scholarship players enter the portal since 8/1, only two have found a new home at P5 schools:— FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) April 4, 2022
QB Chubba Purdy - Nebraska
K Parker Grothaus - West Virginia @mfarrellsports
Speaking of the portal happy birthday to one of the newest Seminoles:
Happy birthday, Kayden!#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/WPNxyr7PX6— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 4, 2022
Recruiting:
Four-star QB commitment Chris Parson will be back in town this weekend:
Back in Tallahassee this weekend for the Spring Game— (@C_Parson2) April 4, 2022
In case you missed it 2023 WR Darren ‘Goldie’ Lawrence committed to FSU.
Other Sports:
After five straight losses FSU Baseball saw its ranking plummet in the polls:
#FSU baseball in the rankings:— Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) April 4, 2022
Baseball America: #13
Perfect Game: #16
D1Baseball: #20
Big week ahead for Softball:
Seminole Fans! Here’s a heads up for THIS WEEK IN SEMINOLE SOFTBALL!— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 4, 2022
We have a mid-week match up at Florida, but we are BACK HOME this weekend for our Virginia Tech series! Join us for Players Weekend!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Af5uh4ef7O
Alumni:
More ammo for Scottie Barnes’ Rookie of The Year case:
Scottie Barnes is the first rookie to reach 1,000+ points and 500+ rebounds this season.#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/uEoE1TVTUS— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 4, 2022
Once a Seminole, now a Spur @Yvngdevo’s been a problem since his @FSUHoops days! pic.twitter.com/BNYxiLaFTe— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 3, 2022
Big week for Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger ahead:
— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) April 4, 2022
Good luck to @BKoepka and @DanielBerger59
@usatodaysports #themasters | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/VihnzZmR3p
Our thoughts are with the loved ones of former FSU DT Keith Bryant whom has sadly away at the young age of 27:
ICYMI: Former #FSU DL Keith Bryant Passed Away Yesterday, He Was 27 Years Old.— LetsGoNoles (@lets_go_noles) April 4, 2022
The Delray Beach, Florida Native Was A 4 Prospect Coming Out Of HS & Chose #FSU Over Other Schools Like OSU, UF, UGA, & Among Others In 2013.
My Condolences To Bryant’s Family & Friends. pic.twitter.com/IhDvjGb5Z5
