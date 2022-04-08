Football:

The Spring Game will air on the ACC Network at 5pm.

The Spring Game format will be 1s on 1s aiming for a good vs. good setting.

Some sights and sounds from the last practice before the game.

Maurice Smith and Fabien Lovett met with the media after practice.

Xs and Noles came though with a guide on what to look for in tomorrow’s contest because it’s fun to just go 12-0 but realistic expectations should always come first.

Recruiting:

The recruiting thread has got it covered but plenty of top 2023 & 2024 talent will be on campus this weekend.

4-star QB Chris Parson (‘23 commit) 5-star QB Jadyn Davis (‘24), 5-star RB Kamryn Davis (‘24 commit), 4-star WR Keyon Brown (‘23), 4-star OL Roderick Kearney (‘23) and many others have all confirmed that they will be visiting.

Other Sports:

It’s Players’ Weekend in Tallahassee; the name on the back of the jersey means something extra special this weekend:

A unique tradition unlike any other...Player's Weekend starts tomorrow! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/2i5Dn6RYUE — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 7, 2022

Charlton ‘CY’ Young has been hired away after former FSU staffer Dennis Gates got the Missouri job.

One of these days FSU is going to set it up so that everyone in town for the Spring Game can also stay in town to catch the baseball team but for now FSU travels to face Georgia Tech for a three-game series:

Alumni:

Daniel Berger finished four shots off the lead after a nice 1st round at the Masters:

Leroy Butler wasn’t the only great Seminole DB to return to campus this week; had to feel really good for Terrell Buckley to see himself immortalized in FSU’s new locker room: