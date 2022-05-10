 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: Like Tide detergent; it’s time for the ACC to go to pods

What makes FSU Softball elite?

By LastNoleofKrypton
Football:

The ACC has gotten kind of stale; a divisional or should I say ‘podvisional’ shake-up would generate a lot of fresh interest.

Now that NIL is here the idea that a top prospect should sit out their junior year has become a little more complicated.

FSU should have a pretty good secondary in 2022; led by Jammie Robinson:

It’s almost camp season in Tallahassee:

Recruiting:

Four-star OT Lucas Simmons has love for Tallahassee:

Four-star CB Sharif Denson has FSU in his final five:

Other Sports:

Camp season isn’t exclusive to football:

What makes FSU Softball so good?

Another Seminole has been named ACC Pitcher of The Week:

Alumni:

After spending two years with the Saints and a season with the Giants; Derrick Kelly has another shot with the Jets:

