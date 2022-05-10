Football:
The ACC has gotten kind of stale; a divisional or should I say ‘podvisional’ shake-up would generate a lot of fresh interest.
Now that NIL is here the idea that a top prospect should sit out their junior year has become a little more complicated.
FSU should have a pretty good secondary in 2022; led by Jammie Robinson:
Highest graded Power Five DBs when lined up in the slot last season— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 9, 2022
Antonio Johnson: 88.7
Jalen Pitre: 83.2
Jammie Robinson: 82.5 pic.twitter.com/W2mGHhW5Tm
It’s almost camp season in Tallahassee:
MEGA Camp keeps growing. Showcase yourself in front of more than 30 college programs in Tallahassee on June 5!!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 9, 2022
Register here: https://t.co/xfnT4Ao04A pic.twitter.com/bVUqdCdpDM
Recruiting:
Four-star OT Lucas Simmons has love for Tallahassee:
I ❤️ Tally pic.twitter.com/dPMbxXuNKE— Lucas Simmons (@LucasSimmons55) May 9, 2022
Four-star CB Sharif Denson has FSU in his final five:
BREAKING: Four-Star CB Sharif Denson is down to 5️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 9, 2022
The 6’0 180 CB from Jacksonville, FL is ranked as a Top 185 player in the ‘23 Class.
More Here (FREE): https://t.co/CepWGSr7v1 pic.twitter.com/rclnOrS2oU
Other Sports:
Camp season isn’t exclusive to football:
Make sure you register now for our summer camps! #NoleFAM— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) May 9, 2022
https://t.co/3VJDTWl2D1 pic.twitter.com/Eu6OpbXmls
What makes FSU Softball so good?
Enjoying DC on our way to Pittsburgh! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/mPVGrZEMyJ— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 9, 2022
Florida State is in second place in the team standings, and Seminole All-American Beatrice Wallin is in a tie for first place in the individual standings after 1 round of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional. pic.twitter.com/5pbYFTCu3R— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 9, 2022
Another Seminole has been named ACC Pitcher of The Week:
ᴀᴄᴄ ᴘɪᴛᴄʜᴇʀ ᴏꜰ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 9, 2022
7️⃣ IP
1️⃣ H
1️⃣1️⃣ K@brycehubbart dominated from the start Sunday for his second POTW award this year
https://t.co/AINDtLQr8l pic.twitter.com/t3bg5HXQ1h
Alumni:
After spending two years with the Saints and a season with the Giants; Derrick Kelly has another shot with the Jets:
J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS!!!! #LetsWork pic.twitter.com/1VDu8JGGMS— Derrick Kelly (@_Deejai74) May 9, 2022
