Football:

The ACC has gotten kind of stale; a divisional or should I say ‘podvisional’ shake-up would generate a lot of fresh interest.

Now that NIL is here the idea that a top prospect should sit out their junior year has become a little more complicated.

FSU should have a pretty good secondary in 2022; led by Jammie Robinson:

Highest graded Power Five DBs when lined up in the slot last season



Antonio Johnson: 88.7

Jalen Pitre: 83.2

Jammie Robinson: 82.5 pic.twitter.com/W2mGHhW5Tm — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 9, 2022

It’s almost camp season in Tallahassee:

MEGA Camp keeps growing. Showcase yourself in front of more than 30 college programs in Tallahassee on June 5!!



Register here: https://t.co/xfnT4Ao04A pic.twitter.com/bVUqdCdpDM — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 9, 2022

Recruiting:

Four-star OT Lucas Simmons has love for Tallahassee:

Four-star CB Sharif Denson has FSU in his final five:

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Sharif Denson is down to 5️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits



The 6’0 180 CB from Jacksonville, FL is ranked as a Top 185 player in the ‘23 Class.



More Here (FREE): https://t.co/CepWGSr7v1 pic.twitter.com/rclnOrS2oU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 9, 2022

Other Sports:

Camp season isn’t exclusive to football:

What makes FSU Softball so good?

Enjoying DC on our way to Pittsburgh! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/mPVGrZEMyJ — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 9, 2022

Florida State is in second place in the team standings, and Seminole All-American Beatrice Wallin is in a tie for first place in the individual standings after 1 round of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional. pic.twitter.com/5pbYFTCu3R — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 9, 2022

Another Seminole has been named ACC Pitcher of The Week:

ᴀᴄᴄ ᴘɪᴛᴄʜᴇʀ ᴏꜰ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ



7️⃣ IP

1️⃣ H

1️⃣1️⃣ K@brycehubbart dominated from the start Sunday for his second POTW award this year



https://t.co/AINDtLQr8l pic.twitter.com/t3bg5HXQ1h — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 9, 2022

Alumni:

After spending two years with the Saints and a season with the Giants; Derrick Kelly has another shot with the Jets: