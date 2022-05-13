 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: ACC plans vote on new schedule

How FSU can take its running game from good to elite?

By LastNoleofKrypton
FSU Football-Twitter Account

Football:

The ACC is planning a vote on its 2023 schedule.

Assuming the 3-3-5 method comes through;

Discuss which three permanent opponents do you want below.

Is NIL and pay for play unenforceable?

FSU’s bread and butter has been the running game; what’s needed to take the next step?

Recruiting:

FSU has offered three-star CB Ricky Gibson:

Top 50 WR Noah Rogers has FSU in his top five:

First reported by Noles247’s Chris Nee; Four-star OT Zalance Heard was visited by Coach Atkins yesterday.

Other Sports:

Baseball has a huge series this weekend vs. Miami:

Alumni:

Demarcus Walker is signing with the Tennessee Titans:

