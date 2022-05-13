Football:
The ACC is planning a vote on its 2023 schedule.
Assuming the 3-3-5 method comes through;
Per @bmarcello, the #ACC is could be moving to a football schedule rotation with 3 permanent rivals and 5 rotating opponents as early as 2023.— Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) May 12, 2022
What 3 permanent opponents would you pick?
Discuss which three permanent opponents do you want below.
Is NIL and pay for play unenforceable?
FSU’s bread and butter has been the running game; what’s needed to take the next step?
Recruiting:
FSU has offered three-star CB Ricky Gibson:
#AG2G Blessed to receive an offer from Florida state university! #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/UbIldqrSuc— Rickey Gibson III ✞ (@RickeyGibson03) May 12, 2022
Top 50 WR Noah Rogers has FSU in his top five:
5️⃣….!!! pic.twitter.com/sFsz2EdUZh— Noah Rogers (@noah1rogers) May 12, 2022
First reported by Noles247’s Chris Nee; Four-star OT Zalance Heard was visited by Coach Atkins yesterday.
Other Sports:
Baseball has a huge series this weekend vs. Miami:
...— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 12, 2022
We got a in Tallahassee this weekend.
#11 FSU. #6 Miami.
Not much more needs to be said.https://t.co/bHzdJj1RBr
One goal in mind: Winning #OneTribe #NCAATennis pic.twitter.com/RXirb6lout— FSU Men's Tennis (@FSU_MTennis) May 12, 2022
Alumni:
“Anything you put your mind to, you can do it. Don’t ever stop dreaming.”— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 12, 2022
Some bonus scenes from The CLIMB as @Jashaun06 and @_popcool saw their NFL dreams realized #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/38AYmji8JS
Demarcus Walker is signing with the Tennessee Titans:
Congratulations to @gse_football client @livinglegend_44 on agreeing to terms with @Titans pic.twitter.com/yeHZCtkxzF— David Canter (@davidcanter) May 12, 2022
