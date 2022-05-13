Football:

The ACC is planning a vote on its 2023 schedule.

Assuming the 3-3-5 method comes through;

Per @bmarcello, the #ACC is could be moving to a football schedule rotation with 3 permanent rivals and 5 rotating opponents as early as 2023.



What 3 permanent opponents would you pick? — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) May 12, 2022

Discuss which three permanent opponents do you want below.

Is NIL and pay for play unenforceable?

FSU’s bread and butter has been the running game; what’s needed to take the next step?

Recruiting:

FSU has offered three-star CB Ricky Gibson:

#AG2G Blessed to receive an offer from Florida state university! #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/UbIldqrSuc — Rickey Gibson III ✞ (@RickeyGibson03) May 12, 2022

Top 50 WR Noah Rogers has FSU in his top five:

First reported by Noles247’s Chris Nee; Four-star OT Zalance Heard was visited by Coach Atkins yesterday.

Other Sports:

Baseball has a huge series this weekend vs. Miami:

...



We got a in Tallahassee this weekend.



#11 FSU. #6 Miami.

Not much more needs to be said.https://t.co/bHzdJj1RBr — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 12, 2022

Alumni:

“Anything you put your mind to, you can do it. Don’t ever stop dreaming.”



Some bonus scenes from The CLIMB as @Jashaun06 and @_popcool saw their NFL dreams realized #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/38AYmji8JS — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 12, 2022

Demarcus Walker is signing with the Tennessee Titans: