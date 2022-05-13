How much does Bless Harris improve the offensive line?

This is the fourth video in our Spring Report Card series. You can find in-depth breakdowns of Mycah Pittman here, Jared Verse here, and Trey Benson here.

The Florida State Seminole’s offensive line has been a point of contention for the past few years.

Jimbo left the cupboard bare on his way out of town, compounded by questionable development under the next regime. Since offensive linemen tend to need more time to grow and develop, those lost years have severely hampered the position group.

Insert Alex Atkins. Atkins is a rising name in the coaching community. He was by far FSU’s most effective recruiter this past season and seems to be moving the line in the right direction, but will that translate to the field in the fall?

One big key to Atkins’s success will be transfer tackle Bless Harris. His size has been a bit of a question mark but can he make up for some of that with awareness and athleticism? Coach AB jumps into the film with me as we review every snap of this year’s spring game.