Three up, three down: No 21. FSU gets the job Dunn, takes series over No. 6 Miami

Tallahassee, FL - The Florida State Seminoles knocked out the No. 6 Miami Hurricanes for a series win on Sunday. FSU’s bullpen and offense carried FSU to a 6-4 victory.

Carson Montgomery led the Seminoles out to start the first against Miami. Montgomery allowed an opening game single but struck out the next batter. He and Vincent would then execute the strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out to end the inning. The first inning FSU offense was stuck on repeat as they again scored in the first frame. Tyler Martin reached base for the seventh straight at-bat with a single. After a Jordan Carrion line out, Jaime Ferrer crushed a homerun to left center to start the game off with a bang.

@Ferrer1227 goes deep for his 7th and an early FSU lead!



ESPN2



B1 | UM 0, FSU 2

Montgomery’s time on the mound was short as he was chased in the second after allowing a run following two hits. After picking up the second out of the inning, he then walked two batters to load the bases and gave way to Jonah Scolaro. The lefty faced Miami’s leadoff hitter, CJ Kayfus and struck him out to end the threat. In the third inning, Scolaro decided to follow in the same steps as Montgomery and allowed two hits followed by a walk to load the bases. Scolaro took it one step further and walked in the second run of the game for the Hurricanes. Miami tacked on a third run with a sacrifice fly to take the lead before Jonah recorded his third strike out of the game to end the inning.

Ross Dunn would take the mound in the fourth inning for Florida State and after walking the first batter, he settled in for a double play and strike out to sit down the ‘Canes. FSU’s offense started the bottom of the fourth with two strikeouts but the second K escaped the catcher’s grasp and Jackson Greene reached first. James Tibbs and Colton Vincent followed with back-to-back singles which brought in Greene. After Martin walked to load the bases, Carrion hit into what could have been an inning ending double play but his hustle allowed him to reach first base safely and score Tibbs. The first inning hero Ferrer then drove in the third run of the inning with a single to left.

The fifth inning saw both teams pick up one baserunner but no damage to the scoreboard. Dunn allowed a single to start the sixth but he and Vincent combined for FSU’s second strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out of the game. FSU’s bats were quiet in the sixth. Dunn would sit down Miami 1-2-3 in the seventh and the Seminole bats struck again in bottom of the frame. Carrion opened the inning with a single and ended up on third after an errant throw to second on his steal attempt. Logan Lacey laced a triple off the right field wall to plate Carrion and give FSU a 6-3 lead.

Miami opened the eighth inning with a solo shot to left field to cut the lead to two. Dunn retired the next Hurricane with a punch out before recording a fly out that involved a scary collision in right. Ferrer caught the fly but he and Greene collided with Greene taking the brunt of the impact. After being down for minutes, Greene was able to stay in the game. Dunn ended the inning with a third strikeout which Vincent allowed to skip away but he recovered to get the runner at first. Davis Hare took over in the ninth and sat down Miami with three strikeouts to give FSU the 6-4 win.

The final pitch of the regular season at Howser!

Three up

The return of Ross Dunn

Dunn won the competition for the third spot at the start of the season. There were flashes but ultimately the control was not there and Dunn was bumped out of the Sunday role. He made appearances in other games but still had not put together a consistent outing since early in the season, until today. Dunn tossed 5.1 of dominant innings with six strikeouts. He allowed the one blemish but his arsenal was the best it’s been all year.

Offense keeps fighting

FSU finally broke through the RISP drought picking up three hits in 11 attempts. The Seminoles kept churning out base runners and found multiple ways to score. It’s the type of offensive output the ‘Noles need to head deep into the postseason.

Seminoles keep fighting

The last two games saw the Seminoles continue to fight whether in the lead or behind. It seemed each time Miami cut into the lead or jumped ahead, FSU would respond with a run of their own. It’s one of the “intangibles” but “fight” can change a team’s season.

Two down

Will the real third rotation spot please stand up

Carson Montgomery lasted only 1.2 innings in today’s game continuing the Seminole’s struggles to find a reliable third starter. Parker Messick and Bryce Hubbart have carried the rotation and the team throughout the year but the consistently inconsistent third starter has plagued FSU all season long.

Too many free passes

Montgomery and Scolaro combined for four walks in the first three innings. Scolaro got the job done to end the threat in the second but the third inning was a struggle. The culmination of the walk fest was Miami’s second run of the game. Heading into postseason play, FSU has to shut down the mistakes.

Up next: On Tuesday, FSU travels to Gainesville to play the Florida Gators for their last midweek matchup of the year.