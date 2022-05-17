No. 20 FSU baseball vs Florida: Preview, how to watch, game thread

The Florida State Seminoles baseball team (32-18, 15-12) is on the road this week, headed down to Gainesville. The ‘Noles look to lay claim to the season series advantage over the Florida Gators (32-19, 13-14) this Tuesday in the last midweek regular season game of the year. This is the third meeting of the teams on the season with Florida taking game one in Jacksonville and FSU picking up the win in Tallahassee.

FSU is coming off a huge weekend series win over the Miami Hurricanes and wants to continue building their resume in hopes of hosting a regional site. The task will not be easy as UF is playing well as of late with wins in 8 of their last 10 games. It is likely to be a pitcher by committee game for FSU as the Seminoles used 10 different pitchers in the weekend series against the Hurricanes. Florida State potentially could start with Jackson Baumeister and then select different options as the game plays out.

Florida top perfrormers:

LF Wyatt Langford : .359 AVG/ 1.132 OPS/ 17 HR

: .359 AVG/ 1.132 OPS/ 17 HR 2B Sterlin Thompson : .354 AVG/ 1.016 OPS/ 9 HR

: .354 AVG/ 1.016 OPS/ 9 HR CF Jud Fabian : .254 AVG/ 1.019 OPS/ 19 HR

: .254 AVG/ 1.019 OPS/ 19 HR C BT Riopelle: .316 AVG/ .984 OPS/ 14 HR

Tuesday 5/17, 7:00 PM

Probable starters: TBA vs TBA

How to watch: SECN

How to Listen: 100.7 FM in Tallahassee

Tomahawk Nation will have updates in the game thread and on our Twitter.