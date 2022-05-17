Are AZ Thomas and Sam McCall the real deal?

This is the fifth and final installment of our spring report card series. You can find other breakdowns of Mycah Pittman, Jared Verse, Trey Benson, and Bless Harris in the links on their names. Let us know in the comments below if you would like to continue the series with any suggested players.

One of the most fun parts of any football season is seeing those arbitrary star rankings by recruit’s names translate to play on the field. Luckily for Florida State football fans, the two highest-ranked players in the 2022 class play a position that can contribute early.

Azareyeh Thomas and Sam McCall are both high upside cornerbacks competing for playing time come fall. Their athletic tools are evident at first sight. Thomas’s length is reminiscent of Jalen Ramsey and McCall’s agility and fluidity make him an exciting prospect, but athletic tools aren’t all it takes to make a player effective.

That’s why we go to the film to answer the tough questions. The guys from the Triple Option are here to break down every play the duo played in the spring game to decide if these players are ready to make an impact early or if they’re merely clay in need of molding.