Florida State Seminoles football had just one player selected in the NFL Draft this past week — defensive end Jermaine Johnson, a first-round pick to the New York Jets.

It’s the second time in the last three years (2020, Cam Akers, No. 52 overall to the Los Angeles Rams) but just the third since 2009.

From Brendan Sonnone of Noles247, here’s the number of players drafted from the last few recruiting classes in Tallahassee:

2017: 14 2018: 8 2019: 6 2020: 4 2021: 1

With FSU seemingly placing less and less talent in the league, is that a reflection of the work that has to be done in Tallahassee to return the Seminoles to prominence?

Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant, and Max Escarpio talk it out, and in addition, take a look at how Johnson will fit with the New York Jets, what may have caused his perceived slide from a potential top 10 pick, and the pretty cool story that brought Gang Green back into the first to grab him.

When @ii_jermaine came to visit he gave Joe Douglas some very specific instructions... pic.twitter.com/vcLbsR9j39 — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 29, 2022

The crew also looks at the guys who have signed as undrafted free agents and who is still waiting to find their landing spot and give their thoughts on who may be able to stick in the pros long-term from that group.

Plus, a former Seminole is already making a name for himself in the NBA as he ends the year with some hardware.

