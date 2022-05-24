Recruiting:
FSU has struck gold in the transfer portal as former 49er D’mitri Emmanuel has announced his commitment to Florida State.
JUCO offensive Ma’Kyi Lee is set to visit FSU and decide soon.
With the advent of the transfer portal the JUCO ranks have taken a bit of hit. Prospects are often under-scouted and overlooked.
Football:
Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings says that FSU will have a top 15 defense in 2022. (Subscription required)
He projects FSU to be 28th overall with three teams on FSU’s schedule inside the Top 20 (Miami, NC State, and Clemson).
ACC in @ESPN_BillC’s latest SP+ rankings— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) May 23, 2022
6 Clemson
7 Notre Dame
14 Miami
18 NCSU
19 Pitt
28 FSU
30 Lou
34 UNC
49 WF
55 UVA
57 Cuse
61 VT
76 BC
90 GT
119 Dukehttps://t.co/QnWQFPKI5D
An over/under win total of 6.5 with FSU’s schedule sound about right for a team you might think is the 28th best team in the country:
Per @betonline_ag ACC season win totals:— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) May 23, 2022
BC 6.5
Clemson 10.5
Duke 3.5
FSU 6.5
GT 4.5
Lville 5.5
Mia 8.5
UNC 6.5
NCSU 8.5
*ND 9.5
Pitt 7.5
Cuse 4.5
UVA 7.5
VT 6.5
WF 8.5
CBS Sports ranked Mike Norvell 47th on a list of Power 5 coaches.
Other Sports:
FSU’s ace is an All-ACC pitcher once again:
- @messick_parker is an All-ACC pitcher for the second straight year pic.twitter.com/XOUw3EHN68— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 23, 2022
But he’s not alone:
- @brycehubbart is a second-team All-ACC pitcher after posting an 8-2 record this year! pic.twitter.com/QBSq6QALQT— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 23, 2022
- @Ferrer1227 led FSU in batting average, hits, doubles, runs and on-base percentage and led the ACC in HBP pic.twitter.com/WuNVl7nEnM— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 23, 2022
Alumni:
It’s all smiles when Myron Rolle and Mickey Andrews enter the room:
Always great to have Dr. @MyronRolle back in Tallahassee!#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/vwtawCidaj— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 24, 2022
The TN Member Memory Series has come to an end, but if you have any stories you’d like to submit, make a copy of your microfiche and send it to @frankdnole@gmail.com.
Loading comments...