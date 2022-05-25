The Triple Option: Is D’Mitri Emmanuel an instant impact starter?

For the past few years, the offensive line has been a point of contention for the Florida State Seminoles. This isn’t ideal for a team that is insistent on being a run-first offense; however, offensive line coach and newly minted offensive coordinator Alex Atkins is doing his best to turn the position group around.

Despite pulling in the best o-line class in years, there were still questions surrounding the depth of this group. Even the best prospects take a few years to mature into that role so transfers have to be relied on for quick returns.

Enter D’Mitri Emmanuel.

Emmanuel is the third transfer offensive lineman taken by FSU this offseason. As a fourth-year player who has played under Atkins before in their one-year overlap at Charlotte, he is uniquely primed to step onto the field quickly, but will he be ready for the jump up into the Power 5?

That's for the film to decide and for the guys at the Triple Option to decode.

In this episode, they will break down his performance against one of the top defenses in the country when Charlotte faced the Clemson Tigers in 2019.