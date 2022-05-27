 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: Another primetime slot for FSU

Snoop Minnis to be inducted into the FSU Hall of Fame

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
Florida State v Louisville Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Football:

When FSU travels to Louisville on September 16th they’ll face the Cardinals in primetime.

Less than 100 days to kick-off and there’s still plenty of interesting questions to be answered before kick-off around the country.

Recruiting:

2023 Five-Star WR Jalen Brown is one of FSU’s top targets and TN recently caught up with the super prep.

From top targets to one of the top commits; four-star DE commit Lamont Green, Jr. just wrapped his spring season.

Other Sports:

FSU fought hard but their ACC tournament run ended vs. Notre Dame:

Now they wait to see where they will likely travel for NCAAs.

FSU Volleyball has announced a new addition.

FSU Golf is ready to compete for a national title:

Alumni:

Jameis is already back on the field after tearing his ACL last season.

Congratulations to Snoop Minnis:

Trent Forrest had his high school jersey retired this past weekend.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...