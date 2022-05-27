Football:

When FSU travels to Louisville on September 16th they’ll face the Cardinals in primetime.

Less than 100 days to kick-off and there’s still plenty of interesting questions to be answered before kick-off around the country.

Recruiting:

2023 Five-Star WR Jalen Brown is one of FSU’s top targets and TN recently caught up with the super prep.

From top targets to one of the top commits; four-star DE commit Lamont Green, Jr. just wrapped his spring season.

Other Sports:

FSU fought hard but their ACC tournament run ended vs. Notre Dame:

RECAP: 9th-inning rally falls short at ACC Tournamenthttps://t.co/V5rJ0EwGKQ — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 26, 2022

Now they wait to see where they will likely travel for NCAAs.

FSU Volleyball has announced a new addition.

FSU Golf is ready to compete for a national title:

Alumni:

Jameis is already back on the field after tearing his ACL last season.

Congratulations to Snoop Minnis:

Woke up to a call from Coach Norvell inducting me into FSU’s Hall Of Fame. I’m so Happy! I love FSU and to be inducted into their Hall Of Fame means everything to me. Thank you Florida State! Forever NoleBlooded!!! pic.twitter.com/mVzfnDRVWb — Snoop Minnis (@Snoop_Minnis) May 26, 2022

Trent Forrest had his high school jersey retired this past weekend.