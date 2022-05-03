 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: How many wins for FSU in 2022?

Parker Messick wins fourth ‘ACC Pitcher of the Week’ Award

By LastNoleofKrypton
Recruiting:

A name to watch has entered the transfer portal; as a graduate transfer he is immediately eligible. He was previously coached by Alex Atkins at Charlotte in 2019:

Max caught up with 2024 FSU QB commit Luke Kromenhoek.

Football:

In case you missed it this in-house discussions about expectations for FSU over the next two years has sparked a lot of discussion.

Here’s what was learned about each ACC team this spring and what they still have to prove.

Despite the fact that Jermaine Johnson went in the first round the NFL Draft was just another example of how much FSU’s roster needs to be changed over.

Other Sports:

D1Baseball finally remembered that FSU exists:

Parker Messick looks well on his way to defending his ‘ACC Pitcher of the Year’ title:

Women’s Tennis is dancing:

Alumni:

Jameis Winston graduated from FSU this weekend with his wife and kids in tow to celebrate this moment with him:

