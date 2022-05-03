Recruiting:
A name to watch has entered the transfer portal; as a graduate transfer he is immediately eligible. He was previously coached by Alex Atkins at Charlotte in 2019:
Charlotte offensive lineman D'Mitri Emmanuel, a three-year starter and an all-conference player, has entered the transfer portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. He'll be a grad transfer. https://t.co/zO2NRdvHT9— Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) May 2, 2022
Max caught up with 2024 FSU QB commit Luke Kromenhoek.
Football:
In case you missed it this in-house discussions about expectations for FSU over the next two years has sparked a lot of discussion.
Here’s what was learned about each ACC team this spring and what they still have to prove.
Despite the fact that Jermaine Johnson went in the first round the NFL Draft was just another example of how much FSU’s roster needs to be changed over.
Other Sports:
D1Baseball finally remembered that FSU exists:
#FSU baseball in the rankings:— Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) May 2, 2022
Perfect Game: #10
Baseball America: #15
D1Baseball: #23
Parker Messick looks well on his way to defending his ‘ACC Pitcher of the Year’ title:
Make it 4️⃣ ACC Pitcher of the Week awards for the @messick_parker— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 2, 2022
#7 TCU
7️⃣ IP
2️⃣ H
0️⃣ R
0️⃣ BB
1️⃣4️⃣ K
https://t.co/aDnhWjzYl8 pic.twitter.com/38qIejfalV
Women’s Tennis is dancing:
We're dancing for the year!— FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) May 2, 2022
The #Noles head to Gainesville and will face FIU in the @NCAATennis First Round.
➡️ No. 16 UF (19-6)
➡️ FIU (17-4)
➡️ #Noles (14-10)
➡️ South Alabama (22-4)#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/5IUrqG39JT
Alumni:
Jameis Winston graduated from FSU this weekend with his wife and kids in tow to celebrate this moment with him:
#DreamForever pic.twitter.com/IsBdWh12uy— Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) May 2, 2022
