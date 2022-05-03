Recruiting:

A name to watch has entered the transfer portal; as a graduate transfer he is immediately eligible. He was previously coached by Alex Atkins at Charlotte in 2019:

Charlotte offensive lineman D'Mitri Emmanuel, a three-year starter and an all-conference player, has entered the transfer portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. He'll be a grad transfer. https://t.co/zO2NRdvHT9 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) May 2, 2022

Max caught up with 2024 FSU QB commit Luke Kromenhoek.

Football:

In case you missed it this in-house discussions about expectations for FSU over the next two years has sparked a lot of discussion.

Here’s what was learned about each ACC team this spring and what they still have to prove.

Despite the fact that Jermaine Johnson went in the first round the NFL Draft was just another example of how much FSU’s roster needs to be changed over.

Other Sports:

D1Baseball finally remembered that FSU exists:

#FSU baseball in the rankings:



Perfect Game: #10

Baseball America: #15

D1Baseball: #23 — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) May 2, 2022

Parker Messick looks well on his way to defending his ‘ACC Pitcher of the Year’ title:

Make it 4️⃣ ACC Pitcher of the Week awards for the @messick_parker



#7 TCU

7️⃣ IP

2️⃣ H

0️⃣ R

0️⃣ BB

1️⃣4️⃣ K



https://t.co/aDnhWjzYl8 pic.twitter.com/38qIejfalV — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 2, 2022

Women’s Tennis is dancing:

We're dancing for the year!



The #Noles head to Gainesville and will face FIU in the @NCAATennis First Round.



➡️ No. 16 UF (19-6)

➡️ FIU (17-4)

➡️ #Noles (14-10)

➡️ South Alabama (22-4)#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/5IUrqG39JT — FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) May 2, 2022

Alumni:

Jameis Winston graduated from FSU this weekend with his wife and kids in tow to celebrate this moment with him: