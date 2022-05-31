Football:
The rest of FSU’s 2022 class will be enrolling throughout the week; one signee in particular had some strong words for the Florida State faithful:
4⭐️ offensive lineman Julian Armella has a message for the coaching staff and fans at Florida State: @ArmellaJulian pic.twitter.com/5JX7SvM2AE— MAX (@maxescarpio) May 30, 2022
Four-star OL Jaylen Early will also be arriving this weekend:
Tallahassee I’ll see you in 4 days……✍ @FSUFootball @Seminoles #NoleFam #NoleFamily— Jaylen Early (@EarlyJaylen) May 30, 2022
Hey #Noles We Are officially in tally give me a follow on Instagram and ask me Questions on My Story Love you guys #GONfsoles pic.twitter.com/jMdIgB3ZM2— TALENTED™️(55)⚔️ (@QaeshonSapp) May 30, 2022
Happy Belated Birthday to Camm McDonald:
Happy birthday, Camm!#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/r2MBQroEgf— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 30, 2022
The 2022-2023 Bowl schedule has been released.
Recruiting:
2024 Five-Star RB Stacy Gage will be on campus today:
I will be at Florida State University tomorrow!! #Gonoles @KeiwanRatliff @UborafilmsS @CoachYACJohnson @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong247— Stacy Gage (@3stacygage) May 30, 2022
Three-star offensive tackle target Luke Burgess will take his official visit to FSU in two weeks:
I’ll be at Florida State June 10-12th for my Official Visit!!! #goeseminoles pic.twitter.com/UGLDkmVYRd— Luke Burgess (@lsburgess098) May 30, 2022
Other Sports:
FSU Baseball has the 3-seed in Auburn’s regional; there first match-up is against the 2-seeded UCLA.
Happy Belated Birthday to Kaia LoPreste:
Happy Birthday, Kaia! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/G7WUGOgqUK— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 30, 2022
Alumni:
FSU Legend Anquan Boldin was back on campus this past weekend:
Awesome to have #FSU legend @AnquanBoldin back home in Tally!— RyanBartow (@RyanBartow) May 27, 2022
One of the best examples of a legit south Florida dog that came to #FSU & balled out & all his dreams came true.
National Champ
Super Bowl Champ
Rookie of the Year
2015 NFL MAN of the Year
3x Pro Bowler pic.twitter.com/VQuKGMzLYx
