Florida State football, recruiting news: Four-star FSU signee Julian Armella has a message for Nolenation

Baseball gets No. 3 seed in Auburn’s regional

By LastNoleofKrypton
Football:

The rest of FSU’s 2022 class will be enrolling throughout the week; one signee in particular had some strong words for the Florida State faithful:

Four-star OL Jaylen Early will also be arriving this weekend:

Happy Belated Birthday to Camm McDonald:

The 2022-2023 Bowl schedule has been released.

Recruiting:

2024 Five-Star RB Stacy Gage will be on campus today:

Three-star offensive tackle target Luke Burgess will take his official visit to FSU in two weeks:

Other Sports:

FSU Baseball has the 3-seed in Auburn’s regional; there first match-up is against the 2-seeded UCLA.

Happy Belated Birthday to Kaia LoPreste:

Alumni:

FSU Legend Anquan Boldin was back on campus this past weekend:

