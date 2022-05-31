Football:

The rest of FSU’s 2022 class will be enrolling throughout the week; one signee in particular had some strong words for the Florida State faithful:

4⭐️ offensive lineman Julian Armella has a message for the coaching staff and fans at Florida State: @ArmellaJulian pic.twitter.com/5JX7SvM2AE — MAX (@maxescarpio) May 30, 2022

Four-star OL Jaylen Early will also be arriving this weekend:

Hey #Noles We Are officially in tally give me a follow on Instagram and ask me Questions on My Story Love you guys #GONfsoles pic.twitter.com/jMdIgB3ZM2 — TALENTED™️(55)⚔️ (@QaeshonSapp) May 30, 2022

Happy Belated Birthday to Camm McDonald:

The 2022-2023 Bowl schedule has been released.

Recruiting:

2024 Five-Star RB Stacy Gage will be on campus today:

Three-star offensive tackle target Luke Burgess will take his official visit to FSU in two weeks:

I’ll be at Florida State June 10-12th for my Official Visit!!! #goeseminoles pic.twitter.com/UGLDkmVYRd — Luke Burgess (@lsburgess098) May 30, 2022

Other Sports:

FSU Baseball has the 3-seed in Auburn’s regional; there first match-up is against the 2-seeded UCLA.

Happy Belated Birthday to Kaia LoPreste:

Alumni:

FSU Legend Anquan Boldin was back on campus this past weekend: