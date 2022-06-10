Football:

FSU has officially updated its roster for 2022 season.

Bill Connelly has FSU finishing 3rd in the Atlantic with a 92% chance of making a bowl game. (Requires ESPN+)

Happy Belated Birthday to Winston Wright:

Is FSU’s roster built for success? If the answer to that question is yes then Malik McClain is going to have to take the next step.

Recruiting:

The Three Stars is back and talking quarterback recruiting.

Four-star Texas commitment Jamel Johnson enjoyed his visit to FSU.

2024 OL Jake Guarnera has been offered by Florida State:

Other Sports:

If you blink you’ll miss it; women’s 4x100 will race in the finals Saturday at 5:30pm:

THAT'S HOW YOU START‼️‼️



Blessing, Savy'on, Ka'Tia and Ashley shatter the ACC 4x100m relay record and the 29-year old school record to advance to the finals with a time of 42.78 #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/DPcrEWrvl5 — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 10, 2022

Alumni:

Stanford Samuels is back in the college game; he’s been hired at Louisville: