Football:
FSU has officially updated its roster for 2022 season.
Bill Connelly has FSU finishing 3rd in the Atlantic with a 92% chance of making a bowl game. (Requires ESPN+)
Happy Belated Birthday to Winston Wright:
Happy birthday, Winston!#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/7nONj0UyKg— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) June 9, 2022
Is FSU’s roster built for success? If the answer to that question is yes then Malik McClain is going to have to take the next step.
Recruiting:
The Three Stars is back and talking quarterback recruiting.
Four-star Texas commitment Jamel Johnson enjoyed his visit to FSU.
2024 OL Jake Guarnera has been offered by Florida State:
After a call with @CoachAAtkins I am blessed to have received an offer from Florida State University!!#GoNoles @FSUFootball @FSU_Recruiting @Coach_Norvell @FSUCoachJP @CooperWilliams_ @Fertitta_Gabe @ChuckCantor @Price13Steve @PVSHARKSsports pic.twitter.com/SxsTh8yo2i— Jake Guarnera (@GuarneraJake) June 9, 2022
Other Sports:
They all came to @floridastate at the same time @CoachBrookeFSU, @CoachSueFSU and @WeCOACHCEO discuss their approach and so many other things on the latest @WeCOACH Podcast.— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) June 9, 2022
https://t.co/Bhvy65WO87#NoleFAM | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/92YUzbhhQJ
If you blink you’ll miss it; women’s 4x100 will race in the finals Saturday at 5:30pm:
THAT'S HOW YOU START‼️‼️— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 10, 2022
Blessing, Savy'on, Ka'Tia and Ashley shatter the ACC 4x100m relay record and the 29-year old school record to advance to the finals with a time of 42.78 #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/DPcrEWrvl5
Alumni:
Stanford Samuels is back in the college game; he’s been hired at Louisville:
Louisville football announces former FSU defensive player Stanford Samuels has been named Recruiting Coordinator.— Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) June 9, 2022
Loading comments...