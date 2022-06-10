Trey Cunningham wins national championship

Legacy secured.
Florida State Seminoles track and field athlete Trey Cunningham, one of the country’s best, took home a national title tonight, finishing first in the 110M hurdles by logging a 13.00 — .just 02 seconds from breaking the collegiate record.
Cunningham has been absolutely dominant in his time in Tallahassee and has taken advantage of his final year in the garnet and gold.
13.00 FOR THE NATTY #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Z3lDl2ASfs— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 11, 2022
Earlier this year, he also took home the NCAA Indoor 60-meter championship with a 7.38 — the 11th-fastest time ever and the second-fastest in NCAA history.
From FSU Sports Info after his record-setting performance in the NCAA East Preliminary in Bloomington:
Cunningham put together one of the most special performances in 110m hurdle history. Cunningham reclaimed the fastest time in the world with a new personal best 13.07 into 1.5m/s headwind. According to the USTFCCCA, only five athletes in world history have run the 110m hurdles faster into a headwind, and Cunningham’s time was the third-fastest in world history into a headwind of 1.5m/s or stronger.
