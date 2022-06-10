Trey Cunningham wins national championship

Legacy secured.

Florida State Seminoles track and field athlete Trey Cunningham, one of the country’s best, took home a national title tonight, finishing first in the 110M hurdles by logging a 13.00 — .just 02 seconds from breaking the collegiate record.

Cunningham has been absolutely dominant in his time in Tallahassee and has taken advantage of his final year in the garnet and gold.

Earlier this year, he also took home the NCAA Indoor 60-meter championship with a 7.38 — the 11th-fastest time ever and the second-fastest in NCAA history.

