After a lot of hard work Antavious Woody has officially enrolled at FSU. Congratulations to him.

What’s it going to take for FSU to snap its two-game skid vs. Louisville this fall?

Got the 7 iron, out here grindin ⛳️#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/HNS2CQazIC — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) June 12, 2022

Last year FSU had the best transfer in the ACC with Jermaine Johnson; can they go back-to-back?

While not the same position, there is going to be a natural connection between Verse and Jermaine Johnson’s 2021 campaign in Tallahassee. Johnson transferred from Georgia to Florida State and wound up as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in his lone year with the Seminoles. He then became a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, going to the New York Jets. Now, the attention will turn to the next impact transfer on the defensive side of the ball. Verse was an FCS Freshman All-American at Albany, and he received a four-star rating and .9300 grade from 247Sports as a transfer prospect. He might not end up as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year like Johnson, but it’s likely that the Seminoles’ most impactful player will be a transfer portal addition for the second straight season.

An answer from the NCAA on the one-time transfer window is unlikely to come this month.

Four-star QB Brock Glenn likes what he sees from Florida State’s offense.

2024 athlete Ashton Hampton has been offered by Florida State:

Congratulations to Conner Whittaker:

- @connerwhitt was 2-2 with a 2.48 ERA in 36.1 IP as a true freshman to earn NCBWA Freshman AA honors! pic.twitter.com/1nKgqgCEdx — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 13, 2022

Former FSU All-American and NFL DT Corey Simon is running for Congress.

