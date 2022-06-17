Football:

It’s that time of the year when the Phil Steele magazine makes the rounds and the Florida State Seminoles have multiple members on his All-ACC football teams and one on his pre-season All-American team:

One notable snub? Fabian Lovett:

Boston College’s best offensive lineman will miss the season following an ACL tear.

The NCAA is closer to making a decision on the transfer window process. The NCAA also met with Miami booster John Ruiz.

Words of encouragement from Jordan Travis to Winston Wright as the West Virginia Mountaineers transfer continues to rehab from his injury:

coming soon brodie https://t.co/mthRaUmbsy — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) June 16, 2022

Recruiting:

It was a very busy week for FSU on the recruiting trail but the job’s not done.

Four-star LB Blake Nichelson should be arriving for his official visit today:

Other Sports:

Meet the Super Seniors of FSU Softball.

Florida State is starting to become known for developing NBA talent:

Recruit ➡️ Develop@DukeMBB and @KentuckyMBB know what the NBA needs pic.twitter.com/ISzPL0APEK — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) June 16, 2022

Baba Miller with a short message for Nole Nation:

The first of many awards for Trey Cunningham:





Awards season is here, and you knew Trey was going to be a part of it



https://t.co/0mhjDBXItO#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/EoiFHfXMo2 — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 16, 2022

Alumni:

Just a couple of Seminoles flying high for the New York Jets: