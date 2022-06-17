Football:
It’s that time of the year when the Phil Steele magazine makes the rounds and the Florida State Seminoles have multiple members on his All-ACC football teams and one on his pre-season All-American team:
Congratulations to Jammie, Alex, Dillan, Mycah, Robert and Camren for earning preseason honors from @philsteele042!!#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/rc5DbYPDxS— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) June 16, 2022
One notable snub? Fabian Lovett:
— (@fabo_54) June 16, 2022
Boston College’s best offensive lineman will miss the season following an ACL tear.
The NCAA is closer to making a decision on the transfer window process. The NCAA also met with Miami booster John Ruiz.
Words of encouragement from Jordan Travis to Winston Wright as the West Virginia Mountaineers transfer continues to rehab from his injury:
coming soon brodie https://t.co/mthRaUmbsy— Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) June 16, 2022
Recruiting:
It was a very busy week for FSU on the recruiting trail but the job’s not done.
Four-star LB Blake Nichelson should be arriving for his official visit today:
I’ll be at Florida State this weekend for an Official Visit@BrandonHuffman @ChadSimmons_ @MantecaFootball @_Vc_209 pic.twitter.com/O60UR00B86— Blake Nichelson 4⭐️LB (@NichelsonBlake) June 13, 2022
Other Sports:
Meet the Super Seniors of FSU Softball.
Florida State is starting to become known for developing NBA talent:
Recruit ➡️ Develop@DukeMBB and @KentuckyMBB know what the NBA needs pic.twitter.com/ISzPL0APEK— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) June 16, 2022
Baba Miller with a short message for Nole Nation:
@_bmillxr_ #NewBlood pic.twitter.com/a13woLHN9N— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) June 16, 2022
The first of many awards for Trey Cunningham:
— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 16, 2022
Awards season is here, and you knew Trey was going to be a part of it
https://t.co/0mhjDBXItO#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/EoiFHfXMo2
Alumni:
Just a couple of Seminoles flying high for the New York Jets:
#NoleFamily@ii_jermaine X Hamsah Nasirildeen pic.twitter.com/pmSJ0LnRpY— MAX (@maxescarpio) June 16, 2022
Loading comments...