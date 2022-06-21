 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU has three chances to cause chaos this fall

The man replacing Gene Deckerhoff has been found

By LastNoleofKrypton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Florida State at Boston College Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

The new voice of Seminole Athletics has been identified; meet Gene Deckerhoff’s replacement.

Do you prefer written or audio content? Doesn’t matter at TN because after our written opponent preview series the Seminole Wrap is also previewing opponents on the schedule. Next up the Louisville Cardinals.

On the written side of things the experience-laden Demon Deacons travel to Tallahassee.

These five teams typically don’t recruit at the level it takes to maintain perennial ten-win seasons and it’s why they’re the most likely to take a step back in 2022.

According to this list FSU has three chances to cause chaos this fall.

Recruiting:

Four-star WR William Fowles out of Hialeah, Florida enjoyed his most recent visit to FSU:

2024 commit Camdon Frier has been offered by Alabama:

Other Sports:

Congratulations to Trey Cunningham; national track and field outdoor athlete of the year:

Alumni:

Charlie Ward’s foundation put on the first Father’s Day Basketball Leadership Clinic.

Ask anyone that grew up during the late 90s and played ball in Florida; their answer might be the same:

