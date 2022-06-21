Football:

The new voice of Seminole Athletics has been identified; meet Gene Deckerhoff’s replacement.

Do you prefer written or audio content? Doesn’t matter at TN because after our written opponent preview series the Seminole Wrap is also previewing opponents on the schedule. Next up the Louisville Cardinals.

On the written side of things the experience-laden Demon Deacons travel to Tallahassee.

These five teams typically don’t recruit at the level it takes to maintain perennial ten-win seasons and it’s why they’re the most likely to take a step back in 2022.

According to this list FSU has three chances to cause chaos this fall.

Recruiting:

Four-star WR William Fowles out of Hialeah, Florida enjoyed his most recent visit to FSU:

2024 commit Camdon Frier has been offered by Alabama:

2024 commit Camdon Frier has been offered by Alabama:

Other Sports:

Congratulations to Trey Cunningham; national track and field outdoor athlete of the year:





Trey becomes just the third Seminole to be named the Men's Outdoor National Athlete of the Year by Track and Field News



Trey becomes just the third Seminole to be named the Men's Outdoor National Athlete of the Year by Track and Field News

Alumni:

Charlie Ward’s foundation put on the first Father’s Day Basketball Leadership Clinic.

Ask anyone that grew up during the late 90s and played ball in Florida; their answer might be the same: