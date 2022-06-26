Florida State’s 2023 recruiting class was in big need of some momentum and it just got it in a big way. Four-star 2023 offensive lineman Roderick Kearney has committed to FSU. He chose FSU over offers from LSU, Louisville, Kentucky, Florida and many others.

From Orange Park High School in Orange Park, FL, Kearney instantly becomes FSU’s highest rated commitment; ranking 128th nationally, 6th at his position, and 27th within the state of Florida in 247’s National Composite Rankings.

At 6’4 300lbs he is projected as an interior offensive lineman with the ability to play multiple slots. He was first offered by FSU in April of 2021 and would proceed to take seven unofficial visits to FSU over the next 14 and a half months before eventually committing to FSU.

It’s interesting to note that he popped for Florida State within an hour of leaving his official visit from the Florida Gators.

OL Roderick Kearney just committed to Florida State.



He left his #Gators OV about a half an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/VxkVtHoeoZ — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) June 26, 2022

The heart wants what the heart wants. Coach Atkins continues to prove ot be an absolute force on the recruiting trail.

FSU’s 2023 class now has eight commitments with half of them being of the blue-chip variety. (Four-star or higher). With eighth official visitors in town this could be the first of multiple instances of good news for the Seminoles.