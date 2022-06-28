Football:

CBSSports picked four breakout stars for college football this year and Jared Verse is one of them.

The comparisons to Jermaine Johnson are going to be plentiful. Johnson arrived at Florida State from Georgia and wound up as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 before becoming a first-round draft pick. Those are high expectations, and it’s a bit unfair (if not premature) to simply assume Verse will replicate those accolades. However, the belief that Verse could be at least an all-conference player seems appropriate. Verse was a FCS Freshman All-American an had 13.5 sacks in 15 career games at Albany. If he can handle the jump in talent, Verse could position himself as one of the more critical transfers of 2022. — Ben Kercheval

Speaking of Verse:

Jazston Turnetine is eager to contribute.

With a junior quarterback and a multitude of returning starters it’s a pivotal season in Tallahassee.

Ohio State’s AD says that you should let schools get involved with NIL “officially”.

Recruiting:

FSU has made the final four top running back target Daylan Smothers:

Is Florida State getting some good news today?

This is starting to get a little crazy:

Michael Caspino denies there is a finalized contract. John Ruiz said he has never spoken to the NIL lawyer about Jaden Rashada.



That's only the start.



Other Sports:

New head man Link Jarrett met with the media to explain his vision for FSU Baseball.

Season tickets are available for Women’s Hoops:

Alumni:

Daniel Berger won’t be able to compete at the John Deere Classic:

Four Seminoles will represent FSU and themselves as they compete for a World Championship.