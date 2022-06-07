 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU lands elite international talent

Lonni Alameda signs big time extension.

By LastNoleofKrypton
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Other Sports:

It doesn’t seem like FSU was blindsided at all by John Butler’s decision to stay in the NBA Draft as Florida State landed elite international recruit Baba Miller yesterday.

A day one talent and potential lottery player Miller fits the bill for everything it had to replace with Butler’s departure.

FSU has signed Lonni Alameda to a new long-term extension and she’s worth every penny.

Football:

The guys hit the links with Coach Bond:

According to pointsbet FSU’s over/under for 2022 is 7.5; that’s 2.5 wins higher than their actual total in 2021. Someone’s high on the ‘Noles. DraftKings is slightly slower putting the ‘Noles’ number at 6.5.

The daily advertiser ranked FSU as LSU’s ninth-toughest opponent in 2022.

First up in our schedule preview series? Duquesne Dukes.

Recruiting:

FIU is hosted a megacamp with coaches from Ole Miss, Michigan, and FSU there.

Alumni:

Three of the most beloved players in Florida State history are up for the College Football Hall of Fame this year.

With the return of some key superstars Terence Mann believes his squad is ready for NBA Title contention.

