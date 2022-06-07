Other Sports:

It doesn’t seem like FSU was blindsided at all by John Butler’s decision to stay in the NBA Draft as Florida State landed elite international recruit Baba Miller yesterday.

A day one talent and potential lottery player Miller fits the bill for everything it had to replace with Butler’s departure.

FSU has signed Lonni Alameda to a new long-term extension and she’s worth every penny.

Lonni Alameda's new contract extension to stay at FSU takes her from $4.55 million guaranteed through 2028 to $5.615 million guaranteed through 2029.



The new deal also has a larger assistant pool and a list of renovation projects that will be completed.https://t.co/e3RDT5XvKc — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) June 6, 2022

Football:

The guys hit the links with Coach Bond:

Thank you, @CoachBondFSU, for giving our guys some tips on the links today!#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/HqlQZILqqZ — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) June 6, 2022

According to pointsbet FSU’s over/under for 2022 is 7.5; that’s 2.5 wins higher than their actual total in 2021. Someone’s high on the ‘Noles. DraftKings is slightly slower putting the ‘Noles’ number at 6.5.

The daily advertiser ranked FSU as LSU’s ninth-toughest opponent in 2022.

First up in our schedule preview series? Duquesne Dukes.

Recruiting:

FIU is hosted a megacamp with coaches from Ole Miss, Michigan, and FSU there.

Alumni:

Three of the most beloved players in Florida State history are up for the College Football Hall of Fame this year.

With the return of some key superstars Terence Mann believes his squad is ready for NBA Title contention.