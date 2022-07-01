 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: Conference realignment has arrived

The B1G is adding USC & UCLA in 2024; what does it mean for FSU?

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
NCAA Football: William &amp; Mary at Virginia Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

If FSU is going to get back to a bowl game it’ll have to navigate the second strongest schedule in the ACC according to CBSSports.

The biggest news of the college football world came yesterday when the Big Ten voted to add UCLA and USC to its membership in 2024. So much for geography.

About a year ago we did a roundtable on if FSU should stay in the ACC; seems much more poignant now.

There’s a void in leadership in college football right now.

Recruiting:

Four-star QB commit Chris Parson continues to perform well at the Elite 11:

Other Sports:

It’s another top 15 finish in the Director’s Cup for Florida State:

Women’s Basketball schedule has been released and it is fairly favorable to the Seminoles:

Alumni:

I have to say; I really like this idea from former FSU running back Dexter Carter:

Warrick Dunn ladies and gentlemen:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...