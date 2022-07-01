Football:

If FSU is going to get back to a bowl game it’ll have to navigate the second strongest schedule in the ACC according to CBSSports.

The biggest news of the college football world came yesterday when the Big Ten voted to add UCLA and USC to its membership in 2024. So much for geography.

About a year ago we did a roundtable on if FSU should stay in the ACC; seems much more poignant now.

There’s a void in leadership in college football right now.

Recruiting:

Four-star QB commit Chris Parson continues to perform well at the Elite 11:

#Elite11 Finals Rankings prior post-Pro Day workout, prior to final day



*determined by Elite 11 coaching staff - 50% junior season film & performance/50% camp eval & physical traits pic.twitter.com/44x3j2NORB — Elite11 (@Elite11) June 30, 2022

Other Sports:

It’s another top 15 finish in the Director’s Cup for Florida State:

Women’s Basketball schedule has been released and it is fairly favorable to the Seminoles:

Check out our 2022-23 home/away ACC opponents.



Now's a great time to get those season tickets ☝



https://t.co/9cH9fejDb5#NoleFAM | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/46YiFFM1IP — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) June 30, 2022

Alumni:

I have to say; I really like this idea from former FSU running back Dexter Carter:

Florida State should think about doing this! Everyone’s accomplishments matter and is valued, but if you earned a first round selection and NFL front offices, coaches and ownership value that first round selection, why not magnify the accomplishment. Because, that pick is valued! https://t.co/fp2UqtzZhe pic.twitter.com/TqnxylxJFT — Dexter Carter (@iDexterCarter) June 29, 2022

Warrick Dunn ladies and gentlemen: