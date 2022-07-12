Recruiting:

The biggest news of the day came when four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons picked FSU. Simmons is the best offensive tackle prospect that FSU has landed in a long time.

FSU is also trending for four-star QB Brock Glenn out of Memphis, Tennessee. FSU has been clear that it wants to take two quarterbacks this cycle and currently has Chris Parson committed although I wouldn’t say that’s a guarantee to stick.

Speaking of Parson he’s been re-offered by Virginia Tech:

Blessed to be re-offered by Coach Pry and the new staff at Virginia Tech. pic.twitter.com/DbxGlyPuEr — (@C_Parson2) July 11, 2022

Simmons also indicated that intends to return to FSU on July 30th which is FSU’s last big recruiting event of the summer:

Clearwater Academy International 4-star OL Lucas Simmons chatting with @Coach_Norvell via FaceTime moments after committing to FSU. pic.twitter.com/NUjEUxf0XD — Kenny Morales (@KennyMoralesTV) July 11, 2022

There are few #Tribe23 targets to keep an eye on as July hopefully continues to be a big month for FSU on the recruiting trail.

After a couple of successful weeks on the trail it’s time for another state of recruiting podcast.

Football:

Compared to his peers in the ACC CBSSports has Mike Norvell ranked ninth overall in the conference.

Dennis Dodd had some interesting thoughts on realignment.

Just how much chaos has the UCLA-USC Big Ten move caused?

Other Sports:

Some big news on the diamond as Link Jarrett has added to his staff with two additions with familiar faces.

Coach Wyckoff was in Chicago for the WNBA All-Star weekend; former Seminole Natasha Howard is now a 2x All-Star: