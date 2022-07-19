Football:

Camp is right around the corner and the positional previews are here; starting with quarterback and FSU’s third-year starter Jordan Travis.

Speaking of Travis he was named to the Maxwell Award watch list; the award annually given to the nation’s best player.

If Winston Wright is ready to go that would be a major blessing for FSU’s offense:

Thank You Lord, I’m Not Me Without You pic.twitter.com/0Bd9kiS0nQ — Winston “Champ” Wright Jr. (@showtimejet) July 18, 2022

After facing FSU quite frequently at Notre Dame Brian Kelly sees more of Norvell’s stamp on this year’s FSU squad:

LSU’s Brian Kelly sees more ‘fight’ in FSU under Mike Norvell https://t.co/Z9rLaUTu6V — Sentinel Sports (@orlandosports) July 19, 2022

ACC media days kicks off on Wednesday.

Recruiting:

247Sports updates its site rankings and a number of FSU commitments received big bumps.

Four-star OT Lucas Simmons jumped 83 spots to No. 60 overall.

Four-star OL commit Roderick Kearney jumped 41 spots to No. 155 overall.

A number of high-profile targets saw their rating increase as well.

Four-star Illinois athlete Jyaire Hill has been offered by Florida State:

I am very blessed and grateful to announce that I have received a offer from Florida State University @Coach_MWoodson #gonoles pic.twitter.com/IIx1HaGSlV — Jyaire Suga Hill (@JyaireSuga) July 18, 2022

Other Sports:

The national champs have added a new addition to its staff.

The newest members of the Cincinnati Reds organization; Bryce Hubbart:

Cameron Smith is staying in Tallahassee:

Cameron Smith, #FSU’s top ranked signee, tells me he will forego the rest of the draft and remain on campus in Tallahassee. Smith will be an instant impact bat for Link Jarrett and co. 6’3/205 lb frame. No. 53 in the class and the No. 1 SS in FL per PG. #Noles



: @KPetersonPG pic.twitter.com/4YTxDg0jtm — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) July 18, 2022

Alumni:

It was a successful summer for our ‘Noles in the Pros: