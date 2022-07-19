 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: It’s the Jordan Travis show in 2022

FSU commits and targets receive big bump in 247’s latest rankings

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
NCAA Football: Florida State Spring Game Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

Camp is right around the corner and the positional previews are here; starting with quarterback and FSU’s third-year starter Jordan Travis.

Speaking of Travis he was named to the Maxwell Award watch list; the award annually given to the nation’s best player.

If Winston Wright is ready to go that would be a major blessing for FSU’s offense:

After facing FSU quite frequently at Notre Dame Brian Kelly sees more of Norvell’s stamp on this year’s FSU squad:

ACC media days kicks off on Wednesday.

Recruiting:

247Sports updates its site rankings and a number of FSU commitments received big bumps.

Four-star OT Lucas Simmons jumped 83 spots to No. 60 overall.

Four-star OL commit Roderick Kearney jumped 41 spots to No. 155 overall.

A number of high-profile targets saw their rating increase as well.

Four-star Illinois athlete Jyaire Hill has been offered by Florida State:

Other Sports:

The national champs have added a new addition to its staff.

The newest members of the Cincinnati Reds organization; Bryce Hubbart:

Cameron Smith is staying in Tallahassee:

Alumni:

It was a successful summer for our ‘Noles in the Pros:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...