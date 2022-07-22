Football:
The last two players to break the rock as we head into camp? Joshua Kaindoh and Jermaine Johnson:
Work— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 21, 2022
Progression
Growth@trenchmonster1 #KeepCLIMBing | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/6X80Onin8B
The super senior has been a leader in the clubhouse this offseason as the strength and conditioning program ramped up.
Another super senior is ready to go:
Today’s the Day!— Dillan R. Gibbons (@GibbonsDillan) July 21, 2022
We dominated our LAST session of @coachstorms’ Summer Conditioning phase this morning.
Now, we refocus and aim at attacking each day of fall camp with the intensity that we’ve been developing since December! #GoNoles #NoleFam #FSU #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/Gbit4jFFe6
With camp less than a week away the practice helmets are ready to go:
Practice helmets are up and ready to go! pic.twitter.com/pbhbl7Atiu— Seminoles Equipment (@SeminolesEQ) July 21, 2022
Mario Cristobal says Miami is done with the chain and some ACC coaches still want divisions.
Who’s ready to be the man in place of Jashaun Corbin?
Recruiting:
Per Noles247 2025 DL Amare Adams out of South Carolina has been offered by Florida State.
Four-star 2024 athlete Chalil Cummings has also been offered by FSU:
Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University @FSUCoachJP @Jrod2245 @247Sports @On3sports @Rivals @BHSTornadoFB pic.twitter.com/ep28YY5XXF— Chalil Cummings (@ChalilCummingss) July 21, 2022
Other Sports:
Sydney Lowery is FSU’s newest graduate assistant:
Welcome to the family, Sydney! #NoleFAM | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/DoeA4C9fEK— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) July 19, 2022
Want to learn more about Brian Pensky’s coaching style? Search no more:
Learn about Brian Pensky's coaching style!— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) July 21, 2022
Full interview: https://t.co/TokKoapPVb#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/idvUZFqutp
Alumni:
Corey Simon has been hired as the Director of Athlete Alumni Engagement and Development by the Seminole Boosters.
Loading comments...