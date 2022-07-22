Football:

The last two players to break the rock as we head into camp? Joshua Kaindoh and Jermaine Johnson:

The super senior has been a leader in the clubhouse this offseason as the strength and conditioning program ramped up.

Another super senior is ready to go:

Today’s the Day!



We dominated our LAST session of @coachstorms’ Summer Conditioning phase this morning.



Now, we refocus and aim at attacking each day of fall camp with the intensity that we’ve been developing since December! #GoNoles #NoleFam #FSU #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/Gbit4jFFe6 — Dillan R. Gibbons (@GibbonsDillan) July 21, 2022

With camp less than a week away the practice helmets are ready to go:

Practice helmets are up and ready to go! pic.twitter.com/pbhbl7Atiu — Seminoles Equipment (@SeminolesEQ) July 21, 2022

Mario Cristobal says Miami is done with the chain and some ACC coaches still want divisions.

Who’s ready to be the man in place of Jashaun Corbin?

Recruiting:

Per Noles247 2025 DL Amare Adams out of South Carolina has been offered by Florida State.

Four-star 2024 athlete Chalil Cummings has also been offered by FSU:

Other Sports:

Sydney Lowery is FSU’s newest graduate assistant:

Want to learn more about Brian Pensky’s coaching style? Search no more:

Alumni:

Corey Simon has been hired as the Director of Athlete Alumni Engagement and Development by the Seminole Boosters.