Florida State football, recruiting news: Robert Cooper breaks the rock

Camp is right around the corner.

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
NCAA Football: Louisville at Florida State

Football:

The last two players to break the rock as we head into camp? Joshua Kaindoh and Jermaine Johnson:

The super senior has been a leader in the clubhouse this offseason as the strength and conditioning program ramped up.

Another super senior is ready to go:

With camp less than a week away the practice helmets are ready to go:

Mario Cristobal says Miami is done with the chain and some ACC coaches still want divisions.

Who’s ready to be the man in place of Jashaun Corbin?

Recruiting:

Per Noles247 2025 DL Amare Adams out of South Carolina has been offered by Florida State.

Four-star 2024 athlete Chalil Cummings has also been offered by FSU:

Other Sports:

Sydney Lowery is FSU’s newest graduate assistant:

Want to learn more about Brian Pensky’s coaching style? Search no more:

Alumni:

Corey Simon has been hired as the Director of Athlete Alumni Engagement and Development by the Seminole Boosters.

