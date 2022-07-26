Football:

FSU players are officially reporting for camp today as practice starts tomorrow.

Yesterday we previewed the wide receivers and the tight ends; two position groups with a lot to prove this fall.

The Seminole Wrap also took its own stab at power ranking the ACC.

Tatum Bethune and Jaime Robinson will be two of FSU’s most important pieces on defense this fall; they’ve also been added to the preseason watch list for two prestigious awards:

Last year FSU was 0-4 when Syracuse came to town and a last second win gave FSU some much needed confidence. This year they travel to the Carrier Dome.

One of the reasons that FSU’s schedule is tough is that the ACC has emerged as a premier Quarterback conference.

Recruiting:

Four-star edge rusher Wilky Denaud is committing tomorrow; Auburn is the expected choice.

ESPN updated its top 300 rankings and five FSU commitments are featured.

Other Sports:

FSU will be well-represented at the U-20 World Cup:

Lauren and Mia will be representing the U.S. next month at the U-20 World Cup! #OneTribe



: https://t.co/jOTVVH1L6U pic.twitter.com/OvX4ydzu5N — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) July 25, 2022

If you’re in the Fort Lauderdale area in the middle of December be prepared to catch some Seminole basketball:

Alumni:

Quintessential Jameis Winston: