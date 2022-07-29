Schedule Preview: Florida

As we work our way towards the start of Florida State Seminoles football season, Tomahawk Nation is taking the time to break down the Seminoles schedule. Next the classic Seminoles vs Gators rivalry in 2022’s Week 14 matchup.

The Seminoles and Gators played for bowl eligibility in 2021 with neither team being ranked for the first time since 2017. All-time the Gators lead the rivalry 37-26-2 but since 2010 FSU is ahead with a 7-4 record.

In the last game the Gators took a multi-score lead early while Jordan Travis and the offense tried to comeback to no avail. If the Seminoles beat LSU early in the season, this game be an opportunity to get their second win against an SEC team in the same year.

This upcoming game in 2022 is the Seminoles first home game against UF since 2018 due to the 2020 cancellation of the matchup.

Opponent: Florida Gators

Date: Friday, November 25th

Time: 7:30pm ET (ABC)

Last matchup: November 27th, 2021 FSU 21 - UF 24

Florida Gators: Team Preview

2021 record: 6-7 (2-6 SEC)

UF started with a 4-2 record and a narrow two point loss to then number ranked Alabama and remained ranked in the Top-20 until their loss to LSU

They finished the season 2-5 with Head Coach Dan Mullen eventually getting fired before the end of his 4th season in Gainesville with Billy Napier coming from the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun

Names to Know

QB Anthony Richardson

After a disastrous start to the 2021 in-state rivalry Emory Jones was either pulled or got hurt in the game after three interceptions and a QBR of 46.4. Insert Antony Richardson who went 5/7 in the air and scored two touchdowns (one on the ground) to take the narrow 3 point victory.

Jones transferred to ASU and the keys are getting handed to Richardson who is 6-4 237 pounds and is garnering serious 2023 NFL Draft hype with his high ceiling skillset.

Edge Brenton Cox Jr.

Against the Seminoles Cox had his most productive game all-season with 9 pressures leading to 4 sacks. He was able to do serious damage against the Seminoles depleted offensive line.

If the ‘Noles line is healthier for the 2022 matchup they should be able to sustain better protection for Jordan Travis but it will still be hard to protect Travis.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators Preview

Best Case

The Seminoles will need this game against the Gators and if their offensive line is healthy and Jordan Travis is in good form they could score some points and win this game by as much as two scores.

UF will have an advantage on defense in the passing game but the ‘Noles can control the game on the ground on offense and defense. One of the biggest strengths of the defense is the run game so if they can control the game at the line of scrimmage they can run away with this game. FSU 30 - UF 17

Realistic Case

While the Seminoles could be effective in run defense Billy Napier is bringing a strong background in the ground game and Anthony Richardson will be one of the keys for that. If the Gators can control time of possession they could look similar to the Seminoles offense when it is effective with Jordan Travis.

This should be a close game as both teams do some things well and have some major weaknesses too. But if both teams are playing ball-control the ‘Noles should be able to come out on top. FSU 23 - UF 20.

Worst Case

With impact players added at the Seminoles two weakest position groups (WR, OL) they should be able to put some points on the board and have long-drives. But if they fail early on to convert 3rd downs and make mistakes they could be playing from behind just like 2021.

If that is the case they can still put points on the board but the Gators could just control the game if they go up by multiple scores. Capturing momentum will be crucial for who wins this game and if the ‘Noles cannot they will have a hard time beating the Gators. FSU 17- UF 23

Betting Odds

Florida -1.5 (-110) (via DraftKings as of 7/14/22)

The Seminoles are playing this game at home and in football home teams are given a 3 point advantage in their favor, so on a neutral field betting odds would have the Gators as 4.5 point favorites.

Odds-makers are anticipating a one score game between the bitter rivals. If you think the ‘Noles are gonna win this matchup then you should take the points and go for FSU +1.5 with nearly even odds (-110). But I will be interested to see what the point total for the game as I believe it will be more low-scoring than most think.