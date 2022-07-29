Football:

For Keyshawn Helton it’s all about consistency:

“It’s all about being consistent…it’s about taking the meeting room to practice and fine-tuning the little details.”@KHII__6 joins @jeffculhane for today’s fall camp practice report #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/KVtp72XI57 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 28, 2022

Sam McCall and Azareye’h Thomas are quickly acclimating to the collegiate level; that and more in our observations from the second day of practice.

New QB coach Tony Tokarz spoke with the media about Jordan Travis’ development and the QB room.

It’s year three of the same concepts for the first time for this program in five years and Mike Norvell is starting to see continuity and understanding in the concepts.

Recruiting:

Five-Star WR Hykeem Williams is already on campus for his multi-day visit to FSU. Credit to Logan Robinson for the photo:

Major #FSU WR target Hykeem Williams doing the Chop as he heads into practice for a visit. #Noles pic.twitter.com/2OBbr0EbPl — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) July 28, 2022

Four-star QB target Brock Glenn will announce his commitment on Saturday; unfortunately Ohio State has emerged as the favorite.

Transfer DB target Malik Feaster tried on the threads during his visit to FSU:

Other Sports:

Make space on the mantle for another award for the National Champs:

With a team GPA of 3.47 in 2021-22, the Noles have won the @UnitedCoaches Team Academic Award! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/3I6VMib74W — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) July 28, 2022

Alumni:

It’s good to see Dalvin Cook back in that 4 jersey:

New number. Same Dalvin Cook. pic.twitter.com/0Hg0jXTPmj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 28, 2022

Derwin James is about to be the next Seminole DB to sign a mega contract: