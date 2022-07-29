 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: Freshman DBs show out as camp enters day three

Five-Star WR Hykeem Williams is already on campus.

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
FSU Football-Twitter Account

Football:

For Keyshawn Helton it’s all about consistency:

Sam McCall and Azareye’h Thomas are quickly acclimating to the collegiate level; that and more in our observations from the second day of practice.

New QB coach Tony Tokarz spoke with the media about Jordan Travis’ development and the QB room.

It’s year three of the same concepts for the first time for this program in five years and Mike Norvell is starting to see continuity and understanding in the concepts.

Recruiting:

Five-Star WR Hykeem Williams is already on campus for his multi-day visit to FSU. Credit to Logan Robinson for the photo:

Four-star QB target Brock Glenn will announce his commitment on Saturday; unfortunately Ohio State has emerged as the favorite.

Transfer DB target Malik Feaster tried on the threads during his visit to FSU:

Other Sports:

Make space on the mantle for another award for the National Champs:

Alumni:

It’s good to see Dalvin Cook back in that 4 jersey:

Derwin James is about to be the next Seminole DB to sign a mega contract:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...