Football:

Georgia Tech’s best player transferred to Alabama; what’s left as the face the Seminoles this year for the first time since 2020.

Is Notre Dame next? With geography becoming less important than market shares is a Big 12-Pac-12 permanent alliance the only way to save both?

Should the Big Ten go after FSU and Miami next?

Brendan Sonnone’s profile of Mycah Pittman is worth the read.

Recruiting:

Four-star LB Blake Nichelson has FSU in his final three:

Four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk is set to announce his commitment today; his final three consists of Auburn, Clemson, and Florida State.

Four-Star OL commit Roderick Kearney wished his future coach a Happy Birthday:

Happy bday to the best coach and mentor in the World @CoachAAtkins ‼️ ‼️ pic.twitter.com/L335go2kqP — BIGROD ✪ (@Roderickkearne7) July 4, 2022

The edits are getting more creative as four-star Jacksonville DL Jordan Hall has released his top ten:

Other Sports:

Carson Montgomery went scoreless this weekend:

Carson Montgomery tossed 3 scoreless innings in his first appearance of the USA Collegiate National team training camp. 3 Ks and just 1 walk, only allowed 1 hit. And a web gem to add to the line. pic.twitter.com/qU9EY3xM2v — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) July 4, 2022

Back in the lab for Women’s Hoops: