Football:
Georgia Tech’s best player transferred to Alabama; what’s left as the face the Seminoles this year for the first time since 2020.
Is Notre Dame next? With geography becoming less important than market shares is a Big 12-Pac-12 permanent alliance the only way to save both?
Should the Big Ten go after FSU and Miami next?
Brendan Sonnone’s profile of Mycah Pittman is worth the read.
Recruiting:
Four-star LB Blake Nichelson has FSU in his final three:
Where’s home? @BrandonHuffman @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @GregBiggins @StaxTheDesigner pic.twitter.com/PRXTNfaNul— Blake Nichelson 4⭐️LB (@NichelsonBlake) July 4, 2022
Four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk is set to announce his commitment today; his final three consists of Auburn, Clemson, and Florida State.
Four-Star OL commit Roderick Kearney wished his future coach a Happy Birthday:
Happy bday to the best coach and mentor in the World @CoachAAtkins ‼️ ‼️ pic.twitter.com/L335go2kqP— BIGROD ✪ (@Roderickkearne7) July 4, 2022
The edits are getting more creative as four-star Jacksonville DL Jordan Hall has released his top ten:
Happy 4th 1️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/UmOcCdIgXH— Jordan “BigBaby” Hall (@bigjay77) July 4, 2022
Other Sports:
Carson Montgomery went scoreless this weekend:
Carson Montgomery tossed 3 scoreless innings in his first appearance of the USA Collegiate National team training camp. 3 Ks and just 1 walk, only allowed 1 hit. And a web gem to add to the line. pic.twitter.com/qU9EY3xM2v— Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) July 4, 2022
Back in the lab for Women’s Hoops:
Weekend work #NoleFAM | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/3TdGxCsTGj— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) July 2, 2022
Loading comments...