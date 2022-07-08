Football:

Custom cleats for Camm Mcdonald:

Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic says that Robert Scott is FSU’s most intriguing draft prospect.

A 6-5, 315-pounder with good feet and overall quickness, Scott made multiple starts at each tackle spot as a true sophomore in 2021 and handled himself very well. Scott plays with a lot of power, delivering a nice punch with solid hand speed that should only improve with time, as he’s just now entering his third year in school. He appears to have good length and recovery skills. He also plays with good football instincts as a blocker, both in the run game and pass protection (he’s tough to fool). To improve, Scott must make sure he is sinking his hips and maintaining leverage to get the most out of his power and burst. Florida State will pull him in its counter scheme, and out in space, Scott’s technique can get inconsistent, which is another area for growth. Scott doesn’t need to be in any rush and has plenty of time to grow and develop. But he’ll be a name to remember.

Recruiting:

Top offensive tackle target Lucas Simmons is announcing his commitment on Monday; here’s what he had to say about his four finalists:

FSU: “It’s the people. [Alex] Atkins and [Mike] Norvell and just the comfortability over there. It’s a place that I know I can develop as a person and a player.” USC: “There are a lot of opportunities and LA and it’s just the way things are headed with their football program. I also know I can get the best with academics and football there.” Tennessee: “I like [Glenn] Earlbee and the direction Tennessee is headed. I also really like their offensive scheme.” Florida: “It’s just the consistency with how they have been recruiting me. They have been very consistent and I like how they have five offensive line coaches. It’s constant development.”

Four-star DE commit Keldric Fault has turned on his recruiting hat:

Other Sports:

Soccer, Women’s Hoops Softball get updates on all three of those programs here in our summer roundup.

Two big-time additions to the Track and Field team:

One of the top athletes in the 2021 recruiting class is coming to Tallahassee



Turned that purple into Garnet and Gold



Alumni:

The hard work will pay off for Patrick Williams:

The brace is off for Jameis Winston: