Recruiting:

A week ago he was headed to Kentucky but recruiting is a marathon and not a sprint and Kenton Kirkland chose Florida State yesterday.

FSU’s 2023 recruiting class now ranks 20th overall with 14 commitments.

of the 19 classes ranked ahead of FSU only three have either 14 or 15 commitments so there’s room to Climb (pun intended).

First reported by Chris Nee of 247Sports; top ten 2024 safety Jordon Johnson has been offered by FSU.

FSU Juco DE commitment Jaden Jones is ranked third overall in 247Sports’ first edition of its JUCO Composite rankings.

Four-star FSU OL commitment Roderick Kearney is the big playful man on campus:

“I got a lot of bangers…”@Roderickkearne7 has almost 60K followers on TikTok, but don’t let the playful guy you see on social media fool you. The #Super11 star is dominant in the trenches: https://t.co/kl21ov5Qwm — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) August 15, 2022

Football:

The latest edition of the Seminole Wrap dives into this weekend’s scrimmage and some season predictions.

Andrea Adelson ranked FSU eighth in her preseason ACC Power Rankings.

Some big news concerning FSU’s first major test in LSU; Myles Brennan is stepping away from football.

The first edition of the AP Poll is here and it features four FSU opponents and no votes for FSU.

BMBH HOF Ambassador, @donovantm23, needs your help in his #TakeTimothyonTour initiative to spread LOVE at Children’s Hospitals in Tally and in all the communities the Noles will be visiting this football season. Please DONATE and SHARE to help! #FSU #Noles #GoIrish #Fsufootball https://t.co/9uXxhMAYKO — Dillan R. Gibbons (@GibbonsDillan) August 15, 2022

Other Sports:

If you didn’t renew your season tickets yesterday; you missed the deadline:

New face leading the same place; the National Champs are back:

Alumni: