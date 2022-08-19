Football:
Three takeaways from Thursday’s practice as FSU transitions away from camp mode to game prep mode.
Yesterday’s practice was about performing through fatigue.
Coach Atkins is the man:
Former NY Jets OL Cameron Clark (@mademan71) had a lot of interesting things to say about Alex Atkins.— Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) August 18, 2022
Like the time Atkins trained him, for free, at #FSU before last season.
“I would have gone to Alaska to get the work in with him.”
Full story here: https://t.co/JaUzz5kO1B pic.twitter.com/ahJ9AQUqcM
Amari Gainer and Alex Mastramanno met with the media yesterday.
Earlier in camp Mike Norvell said that he liked the identity of his team; now he likes where they’re trending heading into week 0 of the college football season.
Lawrance Toafili made the 2022 Polynesian Player of the Year preseason watch list.
https://t.co/mdFkKACWDa pic.twitter.com/X5KmhyBDO4— Marching Chiefs (@FSUChiefs) August 19, 2022
Recruiting:
Brendan Sonnone of Noles247 is reporting that Five-Star WR target Hykeem Williams is planning on being a the LSU-FSU game. He’s set to announce his commitment on September 23rd and FSU has positioned themselves well in his recruitment.
Other Sports:
The first game of the Brian Pensky era ends in a draw:
We played to a scoreless draw against South Carolina. Next up is the Unversity of Georgia on Sunday at 1 PM! #OneTribe https://t.co/Gqe2tb0QAa— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 19, 2022
Alumni:
Now the highest paid safety in football; Derwin James is eager to get back on the field with negotiations of a new contract behind him:
Let’s gooo‼️ Beyond thankful and Blessed no one can stop what God has for you . Can’t wait to keep giving everything I got bolt fam only the beginning.. S/O to everybody who really rock with me⚡️3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/flPwA9nD8L— Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) August 18, 2022
