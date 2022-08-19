 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Who is FSU’s best player?

Mike Norvell visits the Marching Chiefs

By LastNoleofKrypton
Football:

Three takeaways from Thursday’s practice as FSU transitions away from camp mode to game prep mode.

Yesterday’s practice was about performing through fatigue.

Coach Atkins is the man:

Amari Gainer and Alex Mastramanno met with the media yesterday.

Earlier in camp Mike Norvell said that he liked the identity of his team; now he likes where they’re trending heading into week 0 of the college football season.

Lawrance Toafili made the 2022 Polynesian Player of the Year preseason watch list.

Recruiting:

Brendan Sonnone of Noles247 is reporting that Five-Star WR target Hykeem Williams is planning on being a the LSU-FSU game. He’s set to announce his commitment on September 23rd and FSU has positioned themselves well in his recruitment.

Other Sports:

The first game of the Brian Pensky era ends in a draw:

Alumni:

Now the highest paid safety in football; Derwin James is eager to get back on the field with negotiations of a new contract behind him:

