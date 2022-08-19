Football:

Three takeaways from Thursday’s practice as FSU transitions away from camp mode to game prep mode.

Yesterday’s practice was about performing through fatigue.

Coach Atkins is the man:

Former NY Jets OL Cameron Clark (@mademan71) had a lot of interesting things to say about Alex Atkins.



Like the time Atkins trained him, for free, at #FSU before last season.



“I would have gone to Alaska to get the work in with him.”



Full story here: https://t.co/JaUzz5kO1B

Amari Gainer and Alex Mastramanno met with the media yesterday.

Earlier in camp Mike Norvell said that he liked the identity of his team; now he likes where they’re trending heading into week 0 of the college football season.

Lawrance Toafili made the 2022 Polynesian Player of the Year preseason watch list.

Recruiting:

Brendan Sonnone of Noles247 is reporting that Five-Star WR target Hykeem Williams is planning on being a the LSU-FSU game. He’s set to announce his commitment on September 23rd and FSU has positioned themselves well in his recruitment.

Other Sports:

The first game of the Brian Pensky era ends in a draw:

We played to a scoreless draw against South Carolina. Next up is the Unversity of Georgia on Sunday at 1 PM! #OneTribe https://t.co/Gqe2tb0QAa — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 19, 2022

Alumni:

Now the highest paid safety in football; Derwin James is eager to get back on the field with negotiations of a new contract behind him: