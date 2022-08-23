Football:

FSU ‘s over/under is 6.5 wins; how many do you see the Seminoles conquering in 2022?

Mike Norvell delivered encouraging news about injured center Maurice Smith; he’ll be out for Duquesne but maybe that’s it?

FSU released the first depth chart of the season and the WR core could potentially start all new faces.

Jammie Robinson is a Preseason AP All-American.

FSU will take on Duquesne on the ACC Network at 5pm.

Are you ready for week zero? For Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Ireland?

Recruiting:

FSU BBall Taylor Bowen now ranks 54th nationally in 247’s updated rankings; 33rd in the Composite.

Scuttlebutt in the recruiting sphere is that four-star LB target Blake Nichelson could make a decision soon.

Manteca (Calif.) linebacker Blake Nichelson is down to a final three of Florida State, Oregon and UCLA. But all the buzz has been with the Seminoles. An official visit there in June was one thing, but a four-day unofficial in late July started pushing the Noles ahead of the Ducks and Bruins. A decision could come at any point in August, with Nichelson hoping to have a decision made by the end of the month.

Other Sports:





Only 179 days until first pitch… pic.twitter.com/gtcV80FFs3 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) August 22, 2022

Football isn’t the only sport getting started this week:

Alumni:

Dalvin Cook just missed the top in the NFL’s top 100:

Cookin’ on the countdown for the 3rd-straight year ‍ @vikings RB @dalvincook lands at 31 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/B1zMMxRdHU — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 21, 2022

Jashaun Corbin shared a moment with Jacques Patrick after Sunday night’s preseason contest: