Football:
FSU ‘s over/under is 6.5 wins; how many do you see the Seminoles conquering in 2022?
Mike Norvell delivered encouraging news about injured center Maurice Smith; he’ll be out for Duquesne but maybe that’s it?
FSU released the first depth chart of the season and the WR core could potentially start all new faces.
Jammie Robinson is a Preseason AP All-American.
FSU will take on Duquesne on the ACC Network at 5pm.
Are you ready for week zero? For Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Ireland?
Recruiting:
FSU BBall Taylor Bowen now ranks 54th nationally in 247’s updated rankings; 33rd in the Composite.
Scuttlebutt in the recruiting sphere is that four-star LB target Blake Nichelson could make a decision soon.
Manteca (Calif.) linebacker Blake Nichelson is down to a final three of Florida State, Oregon and UCLA. But all the buzz has been with the Seminoles. An official visit there in June was one thing, but a four-day unofficial in late July started pushing the Noles ahead of the Ducks and Bruins. A decision could come at any point in August, with Nichelson hoping to have a decision made by the end of the month.
Other Sports:
Football isn’t the only sport getting started this week:
Alumni:
Dalvin Cook just missed the top in the NFL’s top 100:
Jashaun Corbin shared a moment with Jacques Patrick after Sunday night’s preseason contest:
