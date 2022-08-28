Noles Quality Control: Instant reaction to FSU win over Duquesne

Florida State Seminoles football earned its first season-opening win since 2016 on Saturday, taking down the Duquesne Dukes 47-7 inside Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

It was a fantastic showing by the running back room, with the Seminoles setting a school record by having three players (Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili) record at least 100 rushing yards. All six of the Seminoles touchdowns came on the ground, with quarterback Jordan Travis and true freshman Rodney Hill also ending the end zone.

With no turnovers forced and just one sack, there weren’t any “wow” plays from the defense, but statistically FSU got the job done, only allowing a score following a 50-yard interception return off an errant Tate Rodemaker throw.

So what takeaways are there from the 40-point win? Immediately after the game wrapped up, we hit a live stream to offer instant reaction and analysis from the Seminoles’ season debut.

