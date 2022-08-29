The Florida State Seminoles are 1-0 for the first time since 2016 after dominating the Duquesne Dukes, 47-7, on the backs of an overwhelming rushing attack. Now, the Seminoles turn their attention to adding to that total next week in New Orleans with a primetime showdown against the LSU Tigers.

This week, the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Max Escarpio — give their takeaways from Florida State’s win, all the good, bad (as little as there was), and more.

They also look ahead to next Sunday’s game against LSU. Who will be the Tigers’ starting quarterback? Can the Noles keep up the running game going against LSU’s formidable front? How will FSU’s defense match up against the Tigers’ deep wide receiving corps?

And most importantly, does the Seminole Wrap crew think Florida State will put another W in the record column?

That’s all on this week’s episode of the Seminole Wrap podcast.

Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time. The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis. You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.