Football:

What did we learn from the victory over Duquesne?

LSU is currently a three-point favorite in New Orleans.

Based on FSU’s announced depth chart for LSU, the injuries to Darius Washington and Johnny Wilson were not of a serious nature.

Meanwhile Mike Norvell, Alex Atkins and Adam Fuller are turning the page to LSU.

FSU and LSU is on Sunday; which means that there is a full stress-free Saturday of football to watch. What game are you looking most forward to?

Recruiting:

The biggest news of the day came when former four-star Penn State running back Caziah Holmes out of Cocoa, Florida enrolled at Florida State.

Three-star QB commitment Luke Kromenhoek is proving to be the real deal in his first season as a starter:

FSU QB commit Luke Kromenhoek finds Minnesota commit Zayquan Bryan for six. Benedictine and Columbus tied up 7-7 early. https://t.co/PZirgx5TUp pic.twitter.com/sUtWlvIoTY — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) August 27, 2022

Three-star WR Vandrevious Jacobs has been excellent:

Another Friday night, another incredible performance for #FSU WR commit Vandrevius Jacobs (@VandreviusJ).



Here are some of the top clips from his day: pic.twitter.com/bsCqZYRw6H — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) August 27, 2022

Other Sports:

We are on the road this week for the Sunshine Showdown at Florida! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/iWizCsbx7O — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 29, 2022

Congratulations to Audrey Rothman:

Not bad for your first weekend of college volleyball



Audrey is named the ACC Freshman of the Week



https://t.co/YnRmRITBO9#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/U3co4M9uSo — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) August 29, 2022

Here is what’s coming this week in Seminole athletics: