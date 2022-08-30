 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Bring on the LSU Tigers

Week 1 for everyone else is finally here.

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Football: Duquesne at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

What did we learn from the victory over Duquesne?

LSU is currently a three-point favorite in New Orleans.

Based on FSU’s announced depth chart for LSU, the injuries to Darius Washington and Johnny Wilson were not of a serious nature.

Meanwhile Mike Norvell, Alex Atkins and Adam Fuller are turning the page to LSU.

FSU and LSU is on Sunday; which means that there is a full stress-free Saturday of football to watch. What game are you looking most forward to?

Recruiting:

The biggest news of the day came when former four-star Penn State running back Caziah Holmes out of Cocoa, Florida enrolled at Florida State.

Three-star QB commitment Luke Kromenhoek is proving to be the real deal in his first season as a starter:

Three-star WR Vandrevious Jacobs has been excellent:

Other Sports:

Congratulations to Audrey Rothman:

Here is what’s coming this week in Seminole athletics:

