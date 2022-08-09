 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Moving week in Tallahassee

Five-Star WR recruit sets commitment date

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
FSU Football-Official Twitter Account

Football:

It’s moving week in Tallahassee; it’s the week where folks start to separate themselves on the depth chart from the competition.

Another round of position U debates; where does FSU fit on the list in the ACC and nationally?

Alabama is preseason No.1 in a coaches poll that features five ACC teams.

Greg McElroy believes that Auburn, Texas, and Florida State should be better football teams this season.

CBSSports thinks Clemson will hit the under on its 10.5 over/under total.

Sam McCall is acclimating well to the collegiate level; he spoke with the media after yesterday’s practice.

The latest edition of the Seminole Wrap features a season preview with former ‘Nole and six-year pro Bryant Mcfadden, tap in.

Recruiting:

Five-Star WR target Hykeem Williams has chosen a commitment date:

Three-star DL Tavion Gadson will be announcing his commitment in two days; FSU is the favorite:

Other Sports:

Welcome to Tallahassee Avery Treadwell:

Alumni:

Jameis Winston rolled his ankle at Saints camp; the belief in New Orleans is that the injury is not of a serious nature:

Trent Forrest is signing with the Atlanta Hawks:

