Football:

It’s moving week in Tallahassee; it’s the week where folks start to separate themselves on the depth chart from the competition.

Another round of position U debates; where does FSU fit on the list in the ACC and nationally?

In today's fall camp practice report, @deucespann talks to @jeffculhane about his transition to WR and how his background as a signal caller helps him#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/1IJiF7VweR — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 8, 2022

Alabama is preseason No.1 in a coaches poll that features five ACC teams.

Greg McElroy believes that Auburn, Texas, and Florida State should be better football teams this season.

CBSSports thinks Clemson will hit the under on its 10.5 over/under total.

Sam McCall is acclimating well to the collegiate level; he spoke with the media after yesterday’s practice.

The latest edition of the Seminole Wrap features a season preview with former ‘Nole and six-year pro Bryant Mcfadden, tap in.

Recruiting:

Five-Star WR target Hykeem Williams has chosen a commitment date:

Three-star DL Tavion Gadson will be announcing his commitment in two days; FSU is the favorite:

I Will Be Committing Thursday August 11th at 2:00 PM. @FootballHvj pic.twitter.com/NFV6vou4Pn — Tavion Gadson (@tavion_gadson) August 8, 2022

Other Sports:

Welcome to Tallahassee Avery Treadwell:

I’m excited to announce that I have committed to Florida State University! I want to thank my parents and coaches for all of their support. Go Noles! @ETAThunder @BHSLadyBulldogs @fsuwbb @CoachBrookeFSU pic.twitter.com/mh2j4YrSpG — Avery Treadwell (@aves_865) August 8, 2022

Alumni:

Jameis Winston rolled his ankle at Saints camp; the belief in New Orleans is that the injury is not of a serious nature:

Saints’ QB Jameis Winston rolled his ankle today and is undergoing further evaluation. https://t.co/PvusIEz0y9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 8, 2022

Trent Forrest is signing with the Atlanta Hawks: