FSU vs. Louisville opens as pick-em in Vegas’ eyes

Florida State is set to kick off conference play this Friday at 7:30 p.m., taking on the Louisville Cardinals on the road.

FSU (2-0) is returning to action after its first bye week of the year while the Cardinals (1-1) are coming off a down-to-the-wire 20-14 road win against UCF.

According to DraftKings the game between the two is a relative toss-up, with it opening as a pick-em ahead of the week.

Under head coach Mike Norvell, FSU is 0-2 vs. Louisville, having lost 48-16 in 2020 and 31-23 last season. Since 2016, Louisville is 4-2 vs. Florida State.

Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.

The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.