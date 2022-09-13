 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Another primetime match-up for FSU

Turn on the lights at Doak Campbell Stadium.

By LastNoleofKrypton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Allstate Louisiana Kickoff - Florida State vs LSU Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

ICYMI the weekend’s news is right here for your liking.

The ACC has announced game times for week 4 and FSU will kick off against BC at 8pm in Doak Campbell Stadium.

But before that FSU has business to take care off vs. Louisville as they look for their first 3-0 start since 2015.

A slight shake-up on the offensive line but no significant changes elsewhere.

Tatum Bethune met with the media after practice yesterday.

For good reason FSU’s FG Block team has gotten the most attention among special teams but Alex Mastromanno has been very good so far:

Recruiting:

A week from today set your clocks for 9:30 ET:

Other Sports:

‘Noles vs. Gators tonight on ESPNU:

Alumni:

Asante Samuel, Jr. was awarded a game ball for his performance vs. Davante Adams and the Raiders:

How good was Jameis Winston on Sunday? His passer rating after being down 26-10 in the 4th quarter was perfect:

If you extrapolated those numbers over a full season you’d have MVP type numbers; don’t believe me? Go look at Aaron Rodgers’ numbers from last season.

