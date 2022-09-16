Football:
A win over Louisville would move FSU to 3-0 for the first time since 2015; a major step forward for the Mike Norvell era.
FSU is currently a 2.5 point favorite.
How does FSU match-up with Louisville in the trenches?
The Tomahawknation staff is very confident in a victory tonight.
Aggies (Jimbo), Canes or meteor?
What’s the most interesting match-up this weekend?
Our thoughts and prayers are with Clemson DT Bryan Bresee as he is suffering through something no sibling should ever go through; the loss of a beloved sister.
Other Sports:
Our @accwbb schedule is finally ! Start marking your calendars ️— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) September 14, 2022
: https://t.co/kVzMUClVar
: https://t.co/wggsf33uyN#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/uF0SnkyLLa
Football isn’t the only sport starting ACC play this weekend:
We open ACC play tomorrow at 4 PM against Boston College! #OneTribehttps://t.co/Tunjg9OUUt— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 15, 2022
Alumni:
#NFLNoles Week 1 highlights— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 14, 2022
: https://t.co/ywZeG0822S#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/4KqBpxPeeO
Triple H, I mean, Derwin James with a vintage spinebuster:
Derwin James is a baaaaad man pic.twitter.com/Pm5O5NRe2N— FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 16, 2022
