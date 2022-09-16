Football:

A win over Louisville would move FSU to 3-0 for the first time since 2015; a major step forward for the Mike Norvell era.

FSU is currently a 2.5 point favorite.

How does FSU match-up with Louisville in the trenches?

The Tomahawknation staff is very confident in a victory tonight.

Aggies (Jimbo), Canes or meteor?

What’s the most interesting match-up this weekend?

Our thoughts and prayers are with Clemson DT Bryan Bresee as he is suffering through something no sibling should ever go through; the loss of a beloved sister.

Other Sports:

Football isn’t the only sport starting ACC play this weekend:

We open ACC play tomorrow at 4 PM against Boston College! #OneTribehttps://t.co/Tunjg9OUUt — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 15, 2022

Alumni:

Triple H, I mean, Derwin James with a vintage spinebuster: