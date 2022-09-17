Instant reaction: Breaking down FSU’s win over Louisville

Florida State Seminoles football overcame a rash of injuries, a hostile crowd and self-inflicted wounds to leave its ACC opener vs. the Louisville Cardinals victorious, securing a 35-31 victory inside Cardinal Stadium.

FSU battled back from a deficit on the scoreboard as well as in the momentum, with backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker rising to the occasion following Jordan Travis’ departure due to injury. Wide receiver Johnny Wilson put together one of the most impressive wide receiver performances in recent history, going for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

The Seminoles’ also held sturdy on defense, getting gashed a few times by Louisville’s Malik Cunningham but making plays when it needed to — namely a game-sealing interception from Kevin Knowles.

To break down FSU’s victory, what it means for the program and what lies next for the Seminoles, Tim Scribble, Matt Minnick and Juan Montalvo jumped on to record an instant reaction for the Tomahawk Nation podcast network.

