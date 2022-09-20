Football:
Johnny Wilson is the ACC receiver of the week after his stellar performance vs. Louisville:
Congratulations to the ACC Wide Receiver of the Week, @jjohnnywilson!

FSU vs. Louisville; the cinematic experience:
at Louisville
Alex Atkins and Adam Fuller met with the media to discuss FSU’s players and its 3-0 start.
FSU is favored over by BC by at least two touchdowns.
Speaking of BC there are no significant changes on this week’s depth chart.
Although the injuries looked dire on Friday night Mike Norvell received positive reports about the various injuries FSU suffered after the tests came back.
It’s time to put some respect on Tate Rodemaker’s name.
FSU is unranked again but as long as they continue to take care of business that’s not something they’ll have to worry about.
In 2014 the ACC had 11 teams make a bowl game; could 2022 repeat?

Mike Glennon, yes former NC State QB Mike Glennon, believes FSU’s offense has a chance to be special:
This FSU offense has a chance to be special with both of these RBs and Johnny Wilson on the outside.
Loved this throw by Tate Rodemaker finding Johnny on the post before the play truly gets to develop.
Recruiting:
Four-star LB target Blake Nichelson commits tonight at 9:30PM:
Commitment Details
Three-star WR commitment Darren (Goldie) Lawrence has been excellent in his first three games:
Other Sports:
12th-ranked soccer is back home this week for ACC play:
We are back at home this week with a pair of matches!
Next : Louisville on Thursday at 7 PM
The first 200 fans in attendance will receive a free FSU Soccer Scarf
Where we'll be and when we'll be there during the fall season..
