Two blue-chip commits in one week.

Just a few days after Florida State Seminoles football secured a pledge from four-star California linebacker Blake Nichelson, head coach Mike Norvell and staff earned a commitment from four-star receiver Hykeem Williams.

An instant boost to a 2023 Florida State recruiting class that continues to climb, Williams’ commitment is just the latest bit of momentum for the Seminoles on the trail.

Florida State put every bit of effort into recruiting the Fort Lauderdale prospect, finally earning his confidence with a 3-0 start to the season.

Williams chose the Seminoles over the Texas A&M Aggies, Pittsburgh Panthers, Miami Hurricanes, and Georgia Bulldogs.

What kind of athlete is Florida State getting? How does Williams project out at the collegiate level? What went into the Seminoles’ landing the receiver?

Three Stars break down Williams’ game as well as what it means for FSU on the latest episode of the Florida State of Recruiting podcast.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Roderick Kearney (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tavion Gadson (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars

David Stout, Tim Alumbaugh, Josh Pick The only FSU recruiting-specific podcast on the beat, our recruiting team analyzes recruits, signees, and prospects from the current recruiting class to the years ahead.

