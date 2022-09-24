 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Third quarter game thread: Florida State Noles vs BC Eagles

BC trailed by 23 point before scoring 20 unanswered points against the Noles last season before losing 26-23

By FrankDNole
/ new
NCAA Football: Boston College at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game threads and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations that being a true NOLE is all about.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles Game Threads:

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 17.5-point favorite with an over/under of 48.5 total points over Boston College.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...