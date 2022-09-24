FSU vs. Boston College: Pregame notes

Florida State Seminoles football is gearing up to take on the Boston College Eagles in a primetime matchup, with FSU looking to start the year 4-0 in front of a sold-out crowd.

It’s the first time since 2015 the Seminoles have sold out a home game — it’s also the first time since then FSU is 3-0 and 1-0 in the ACC.

Boston College has struggled in the early weeks of the season, beating Maine but falling to both Rutgers and Virginia Tech. The Eagles have particularly felt the impact of turnover on the offensive line, losing multiple players to graduation and a few this season to injury.

According to DraftKings, FSU is an 18-point favorite over Boston College.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Florida State notes via Seminoles.com