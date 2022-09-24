FSU vs. Boston College: Pregame notes

Florida State Seminoles football is gearing up to take on the Boston College Eagles in a primetime matchup, with FSU looking to start the year 4-0 in front of a sold-out crowd.
It’s the first time since 2015 the Seminoles have sold out a home game — it’s also the first time since then FSU is 3-0 and 1-0 in the ACC.
Boston College has struggled in the early weeks of the season, beating Maine but falling to both Rutgers and Virginia Tech. The Eagles have particularly felt the impact of turnover on the offensive line, losing multiple players to graduation and a few this season to injury.
According to DraftKings, FSU is an 18-point favorite over Boston College.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College

- How To Watch: Florida State vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more-The Seminoles (3-0) take on Boston College (1-2) Saturday night in Tallahassee under the lights.
Florida State notes via Seminoles.com
- Florida State hosts Boston College on Saturday in the Seminoles’ first home game in four weeks. After opening its season at home on August 27th, the team played LSU in New Orleans and, following an open date, at Louisville.
- FSU is 3-0 to start the season and 1-0 in the ACC, both for the first time since 2015.
- The Seminoles are the only undefeated team in the state of Florida. This is the 10th season since 1993 FSU has been the last undefeated team in the state, the most among all Florida schools.
- FSU leads the ACC and ranks 11th in the nation with an average of 242.3 rushing yards per game.
- The Seminoles rank 3rd in the ACC in passing yards per completion, 3rd-down conversion percentage and total first downs. The Seminoles are averaging 14.3 yards per completion, 21st in the nation, have converted 53.7 percent of their 3rd downs, which ranks 15th nationally, and their 76 first downs this season rank 33rd in FBS.
