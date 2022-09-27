 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: The Seminoles are on hurricane watch

And no that is not a reference to that 2-2 team in Coral Gables.

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Football: Boston College at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

FSU has already canceled classes; a decision is expected on Wednesday on what to do about the game this Saturday vs. Wake Forest.

The depth for FSU vs. Wake features no notable changes.

FSU opened as a two-point favorite over Wake Forest; that number has ballooned to -7.

Adam Fuller and Alex Atkins spoke about Boston College and turning the page to Wake.

FSU is 4-0 but there’s no room to rest on their laurels; the meat of the schedule begins this Saturday.

In the only metric exclusively measuring on-field success Florida State is No. 1 in the entire country; even ahead of Alabama.

FSU will be facing at least one interim coach this year; Georgia Tech has fired Geoff Collins. It’s early for a hot board but a famous FSU alum is leading the list of candidates.

CBS Sports’ top 131 rankings has FSU as 19th overall.

Recruiting:

FSU commitment Keith Sampson Jr. is in the running for North Carolina athlete of the week; throw him a vote or five:

2024 QB commitment Luke Kromenhoek is going to blow up on the recruiting trail; he’s been excellent this fall:

Meanwhile 2024 legacy commitment Camdon Frier is stunting all over North Florida:

Other Sports:

We’re almost back:

Alumni:

Dwayne Bacon has been signed by the Lakers:

Dalvin Cook’s shoulder injury is not as bad as initially thought:

Patrick Williams met with the media as he gets ready for Year 3 in the NBA after an injury ended his season in October of 2021:

