Football:

FSU has already canceled classes; a decision is expected on Wednesday on what to do about the game this Saturday vs. Wake Forest.

The depth for FSU vs. Wake features no notable changes.

FSU opened as a two-point favorite over Wake Forest; that number has ballooned to -7.

Adam Fuller and Alex Atkins spoke about Boston College and turning the page to Wake.

FSU is 4-0 but there’s no room to rest on their laurels; the meat of the schedule begins this Saturday.

In the only metric exclusively measuring on-field success Florida State is No. 1 in the entire country; even ahead of Alabama.

FSU will be facing at least one interim coach this year; Georgia Tech has fired Geoff Collins. It’s early for a hot board but a famous FSU alum is leading the list of candidates.

CBS Sports’ top 131 rankings has FSU as 19th overall.

Recruiting:

FSU commitment Keith Sampson Jr. is in the running for North Carolina athlete of the week; throw him a vote or five:

Please vote for as North Carolina Athlete of the Week.

Thanks for your support.https://t.co/yu1svJNqcs — Keith Sampson Jr. (KJ) (@ksampson94) September 26, 2022

2024 QB commitment Luke Kromenhoek is going to blow up on the recruiting trail; he’s been excellent this fall:

In my years of doing this, I think this is the most talented group of players, I have seen Southeast Georgia in multiple classes. Coaches it will be worth the trip to the coast in December.. pic.twitter.com/zibM914Eo5 — Rusty Mansell (@Mansell247) September 27, 2022

Meanwhile 2024 legacy commitment Camdon Frier is stunting all over North Florida:

Other Sports:

The conditions were tough, but we were tougher



Your #Noles lead the Folds of Honor Collegiate after the first round of play #OneTribe https://t.co/i37t6lQF9u — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) September 26, 2022

We’re almost back:

Alumni:

Dwayne Bacon has been signed by the Lakers:

OFFICIAL: The Lakers have signed guard Dwayne Bacon and forward Matt Ryan pic.twitter.com/3qx4edTvLr — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 27, 2022

Dalvin Cook’s shoulder injury is not as bad as initially thought:

Vikings’ HC Kevin O'Connell said RB Dalvin Cook is day-to-day with his shoulder injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2022

Patrick Williams met with the media as he gets ready for Year 3 in the NBA after an injury ended his season in October of 2021: