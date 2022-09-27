Football:
FSU has already canceled classes; a decision is expected on Wednesday on what to do about the game this Saturday vs. Wake Forest.
The depth for FSU vs. Wake features no notable changes.
FSU opened as a two-point favorite over Wake Forest; that number has ballooned to -7.
Adam Fuller and Alex Atkins spoke about Boston College and turning the page to Wake.
FSU is 4-0 but there’s no room to rest on their laurels; the meat of the schedule begins this Saturday.
In the only metric exclusively measuring on-field success Florida State is No. 1 in the entire country; even ahead of Alabama.
FSU will be facing at least one interim coach this year; Georgia Tech has fired Geoff Collins. It’s early for a hot board but a famous FSU alum is leading the list of candidates.
CBS Sports’ top 131 rankings has FSU as 19th overall.
Recruiting:
FSU commitment Keith Sampson Jr. is in the running for North Carolina athlete of the week; throw him a vote or five:
Please vote for as North Carolina Athlete of the Week.— Keith Sampson Jr. (KJ) (@ksampson94) September 26, 2022
Thanks for your support.https://t.co/yu1svJNqcs
2024 QB commitment Luke Kromenhoek is going to blow up on the recruiting trail; he’s been excellent this fall:
In my years of doing this, I think this is the most talented group of players, I have seen Southeast Georgia in multiple classes. Coaches it will be worth the trip to the coast in December.. pic.twitter.com/zibM914Eo5— Rusty Mansell (@Mansell247) September 27, 2022
Meanwhile 2024 legacy commitment Camdon Frier is stunting all over North Florida:
Get Up Brodie!! @CamdonFrier pic.twitter.com/2tFIQz9p4Q— Tyler Jefferson (@tylerj21_) September 24, 2022
Other Sports:
The conditions were tough, but we were tougher— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) September 26, 2022
Your #Noles lead the Folds of Honor Collegiate after the first round of play #OneTribe https://t.co/i37t6lQF9u
We’re almost back:
#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/P1gKuSSOGe— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) September 26, 2022
We're proud to announce @TruistNews as the official retail bank of @Seminoles Athletics— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) September 26, 2022
https://t.co/FIg5vBqSYx#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/qAUAYZQoET
Alumni:
Dwayne Bacon has been signed by the Lakers:
OFFICIAL: The Lakers have signed guard Dwayne Bacon and forward Matt Ryan pic.twitter.com/3qx4edTvLr— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 27, 2022
Dalvin Cook’s shoulder injury is not as bad as initially thought:
Vikings’ HC Kevin O'Connell said RB Dalvin Cook is day-to-day with his shoulder injury.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2022
Patrick Williams met with the media as he gets ready for Year 3 in the NBA after an injury ended his season in October of 2021:
Live: Patrick Williams Media Day Press Conference https://t.co/xFSeAhYElY— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 26, 2022
Loading comments...